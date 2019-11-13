Celebrate THE LION KING's 22nd Anniversary With 22 Of Its Standout Moments!

Click Here for More Articles on THE LION KING

Broadway has officially been experiencing the circle of life for 22 years because today is the anniversary of the Disney hit musical The Lion King! To celebrate, we're looking back at some of the show's standout moments from its productions all over the world, with both performances and peeks behind the scenes. Head to the Pridelands by checking out all the videos below!

In the past year alone, The Lion King hit several historic milestones. In May the entertainment blockbuster reached over 100 million guests worldwide, in June the Broadway production hit 9,000 performances, and this past October the London production celebrated its 20th anniversary in the West End. This summer several of the show's creators including Elton John, Lebo M, and Hans Zimmer - collaborated on the 2019 version of the film, executive produced by Julie Taymor and Thomas Schumacher, which has gone onto extraordinary worldwide success.

After 22 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 25 global productions have been seen by more than 100 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King has made theatrical history with three productions worldwide running 15 or more years and three others running 20 or more years. Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), productions of The Lion King can currently be seen on Broadway; London's West End; Hamburg; Tokyo; Madrid; on tour across North America, Japan, and the U.K. & Ireland, with a separate production touring internationally, for a total of nine productions running concurrently across the globe. Having played over 100 cities in 20 countries on every continent except Antarctica, The Lion King's worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

The Broadway Cast Performs A Sing Off Against the Aladdin Cast

The Broadway Cast Performing On The New York Subway

The West End Cast In Rehearsals

The Broadway Cast On the 1998 Tony Awards

The West End Cast On the 2019 Olivier Awards

The Australian Cast Performing On A Flight to Brisbane

Behind the Scenes At The Show's Puppet Shop

The Broadway Cast Performs 'Circle of Life' In 360 Degrees

The Broadway Cast Performs At Disney's Playlist Sessions

The San Francisco Cast Performs A Capella Dressing Room Session

The West End Cast Performs On The Alan Titchmarsh Show

The Broadway Cast Performs Tribute With Nick Pitera

The Broadway Production Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

The International Tour Cast Performs a Dance Remix

The West End Cast Performs 'Shadowland'

The Broadway Cast Performs With The Aladdin Cast On Good Morning America

The Dutch Cast Performs At The 2018 Musical Awards

Broadway's Rafiki Shows Makeup Transformation

The Broadway Production Wins The 1998 Tony Award For Best Musical

The Touring Cast Surprises Cast Member For Her High School Graduation

A Backstage Look At The Broadway Production With Original Cast Member Lindiwe Dlamini

The West End Cast Performs Live At The London Palladium





Related Articles