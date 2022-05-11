Celebrate Jukebox Musicals with Tony Danza, Tom Wopat, Anais Reno and more in Broadway by the Year: 'From Ziegfeld to Moulin Rouge!'

LIVE | MUSIC Monday, May 23 at 8pm ET The Town Hall Presents Broadway By The Year® "From Ziegfeld to Moulin Rouge!" https://www.ticketmaster.com/broadway-by-the-year-new-york-new-york-05-23-2022/event/03005C4A47BA7CCF?brand=townhall&camefrom=cfc_town_hall_bwayworld A One-Night-Only History of Jukebox Musicals and Musical Revues Celebrating Songs From: The Ziegfeld Follies, George White's Scandals, The Jersey Boys, Beautiful, All Shook Up, Kismet, After Midnight, Ring of Fire, and more! Created, Written, Directed and Hosted by Scott Siegel Tony Danza (Taxi, Who's the Boss? 4X Golden Globe Nominee & Emmy Nominee) Anais Reno (18-year-old phenom; Carnegie Hall, Birdland, Top 10 Debut Album) Tom Wopat (2X Tony Nominee; TV Star, Concert Artist) douglas Ladnier (Jekyll & Hyde; Sweeney Todd) Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset, Dames at Sea) Plus: The Broadway by the Year Dance Troupe An extraordinary number of hit Broadway shows fit the description of "Jukebox or Revues Musical." In our unique concert event at Town Hall, we will unearth the history of this much-maligned genre to reveal its importance in the resurrection of composers, songs, and styles. These Musicals have served everything from rock 'n' roll (The Jersey Boys, Beautiful, All Shook Up) to classical music (Kismet), and from country (Ring of Fire) to Rhythm & Blues (Black & Blue, After Midnight). It has highlighted oftentimes forgotten composers, bringing their names back into the limelight, such as Eubie Blake with Eubie! and Fats Waller with Ain't Misbehavin'. Our concert will chart the history of these shows and give you the chart-topping songs from these shows, as well! Look forward to another All-Star cast delivering these songs with all the flair they deserve! BUY TICKETS https://www.ticketmaster.com/broadway-by-the-year-new-york-new-york-05-23-2022/event/03005C4A47BA7CCF?brand=townhall&camefrom=cfc_town_hall_bwayworld This year, The Town Hall will set a new, exciting standard for its signature series, with each concert highlighting a major musical theater theme. They are: The New Wave that will feature the breakthrough new composers of the last twenty-five years; From The Ziegfeld Follies to Moulin Rouge, which will explore the remarkable history of jukebox musicals and the great age of musical revues; Almost on Broadway that, for the first time in Broadway by the Year history, tackles the great musical theater songbook that never reached the Great White Way; and, finally, the biggest, most ambitious concert in Broadway by the Year's history, A One Night Only History of Broadway Song and Dance. The critically acclaimed series has blossomed from an idea to what Show Business Weekly deems, "...an invaluable and entertaining jewel in the cabaret crown of New York." Ticket sales have soared and stellar reviews have included The New York Times, which calls it, "Witty, breezily paced. . .informative. . .valuable. . .the right perspective of lighthearted nostalgia..." Author/Critic Scott Siegel created the series for Town Hall, which he writes and hosts. Siegel takes audiences of all ages on a musical tour of the Great White Way, offering an entertaining verbal account of Broadway's history. Each evening celebrates the songs from Broadway shows of a selected year, sung by a cast of talented cabaret and Broadway performers. This marvelous program not only highlights favorite show-stopping numbers, it also features lesser-known gems.