Celebrate Earth Day at the Staten Island Museum With Flower Power Activities for Green Thumbs Big and Small

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Staten Island Museum invites the community to join its annual celebration of Earth Day. This year's festivities on Saturday, April 20 from 1:00pm – 3:00pm feature a “Flower Power” theme and encourage visitors of all ages to nurture their budding green thumbs through hands-on activities.

“We are happy to welcome guests of all ages back to one of our favorite signature events in celebration of Earth Day. This year, our focus is on ‘Flower Power' which exemplifies our commitment to growth and connectivity to the natural environment,” said Staten Island Museum President and CEO Janice Monger.

“Earth Day is our chance to come together and reflect on our shared resources and care for our natural home,” says Director of Curatorial Affairs and Programs, Rylee Eterginoso, who designed this year's Earth Day celebration. “What better place to do that than the Staten Island Museum?”

“Earth Day: Flower Power!” activities at the museum will include:

Crafting Flower Crowns as guests create their own wearable flower crown using recycled materials and a little bit of sparkle. Visitors become forest royalty and let their unique spirit shine.

Making Seed Paper through homemade paper that grows! Visitors will make their own paper pulp, shape it, and add wildflower seeds. When it dries, give it as a gift or write a secret note on it that will grow when planted.

Creating Wildflower Seed Bombs as guests grow a patch of colorful native wildflowers that not only adds beauty and charm to a space, but also provides a critical habitat for pollinators and beneficial insects and wildlife, which is important for ecosystem function and pollination. Visitors will get their hands dirty to make these mini gardens which, after they dry, can be stored or tossed into a hard to reach area for summer-long flowers.

DIY seed packets as visitors give the gift of seeds, personalizing and designing their own seed packets.

Earth Day activities at the museum are $15 Adults/$10 Children and include museum admission. All materials will be provided.

Earth Day: Flower Power! at the Staten Island Museum is made possible by Richmond County Savings Foundation. Staten Island Museum programming is made possible by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. Funding is provided by the Staten Island Borough President's Office, and by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

ABOUT THE STATEN ISLAND MUSEUM

Founded in 1881, the Staten Island Museum engages visitors with interdisciplinary exhibitions, public programs, and educational activities for all ages. The Museum's mission is to spark curiosity and create meaningful shared experiences through natural science, art, and history, deepening our understanding of the environment, ourselves, and each other.

The Staten Island Museum is a proud member of the Cultural Institutions Group (CIG), a public-private partnership with the City of New York, and receives operating support from the City of New York which owns its building through the Department of Cultural Affairs, Commissioner Laurie Cumbo, from Mayor Eric Adams; NYC Council Staten Island Delegation and Council Members Kamillah Hanks, Joe Borelli, and David Carr; and Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella.