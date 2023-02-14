Cathy Hung Named Executive Director Of New York City Children's Theater

The Board of Directors of New York City Children's Theater has announced the appointment of Cathy Hung as their new Executive Director.



With nearly 20 years of experience leading New York City cultural institutions and her

love for the arts, she is well poised to lead New York City Children's Theater through

their next phase of growth.



Hung says "I am honored to join a stellar cast of professional staff, Board of Directors, and Artistic Director Barbara Zinn Krieger to be part of the NYCCT family. I am most excited about NYCCT's mission that supports New York City children's development

through creative storytelling that also spreads joy, love, and promotes imagination and

emotional learning. I look forward to working with the team to further the mission to

broader audiences."

Hung's appointment comes after a nationwide search led by Arts Consulting Group and

a search committee composed of Board Members and key stakeholders, along with the

staff and full Board. Hung succeeds Andrew Frank as Executive Director of NYCCT.

Melanie Weinraub has led the organization as Acting Executive Director during the

search.

At NYCCT, Hung will lead a full-time staff of 10 and a part-time staff of 4, along with

over 30 teaching artists and front-of-house support staff. She will oversee the

organization, which premieres three professional productions for families each season,

and leads arts education programs in schools, community centers, and transitional

housing facilities across all five boroughs of NYC.

New York City Children's Theater Board Chair Marilyn Yanowitch said, "We are thrilled

that Cathy Hung has accepted the position of Executive Director. We believe she is

perfect for this important role. Her knowledge, experience, and professionalism are

immediately apparent. I do not think we could have found anyone more suited for

Executive Director of New York City Children's Theater."

Before joining NYCCT, Cathy Hung served as Executive Director of Young Audiences

New York City, where she managed two Community Schools, established new

partnerships with CBOs, and raised nearly $900,000. Before that, she served as the

Executive Director of Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, developing signature

programs that served more than 50,000 visitors annually.

In 2020, she was appointed by Mayor De Blasio to sit on the Advisory Council for Arts,

Culture, Entertainment, and Tourism Committee as a member of the recovery task force

in the wake of the pandemic. Additionally, she was appointed by then the newly elected

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards to chair the Tourism, Arts, Parks,

Entertainment, and Sports Committee on his transition team in 2020.

Among her professional strengths is her ability to cultivate partnerships with institutions

from diverse social service missions and intersections to create impactful programs.

Many of those partnerships and programs she developed are still active and serving the

residents.

She is the author of "Performing Arts Administration," a college textbook widely used in

Taiwan, China, and Hong Kong. Ms. Hung is a graduate of New York University and

holds a MA in Performing Arts Administration.

New York City Children's Theater's mission is to promote children's literacy and social

development through accessible, professional theater productions and arts-in-education

programs. Our programs cultivate children's growth in the areas of emotional

intelligence, community building, and responsible decision-making. The result is

empathetic, creative, and independent thinkers who make a positive impact on their

world.

For 26 years, New York City Children's Theater's local and nationally recognized arts

education programs and professional theater productions have served over 400,000

children and adults across all five boroughs and surrounding communities in the tri-state

area.