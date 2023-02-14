Cathy Hung Named Executive Director Of New York City Children's Theater
With nearly 20 years of experience leading NYC cultural institutions and her love for the arts, she is well poised to lead the theater through its next phase of growth.
The Board of Directors of New York City Children's Theater has announced the appointment of Cathy Hung as their new Executive Director.
With nearly 20 years of experience leading New York City cultural institutions and her
love for the arts, she is well poised to lead New York City Children's Theater through
their next phase of growth.
Hung says "I am honored to join a stellar cast of professional staff, Board of Directors, and Artistic Director Barbara Zinn Krieger to be part of the NYCCT family. I am most excited about NYCCT's mission that supports New York City children's development
through creative storytelling that also spreads joy, love, and promotes imagination and
emotional learning. I look forward to working with the team to further the mission to
broader audiences."
Hung's appointment comes after a nationwide search led by Arts Consulting Group and
a search committee composed of Board Members and key stakeholders, along with the
staff and full Board. Hung succeeds Andrew Frank as Executive Director of NYCCT.
Melanie Weinraub has led the organization as Acting Executive Director during the
search.
At NYCCT, Hung will lead a full-time staff of 10 and a part-time staff of 4, along with
over 30 teaching artists and front-of-house support staff. She will oversee the
organization, which premieres three professional productions for families each season,
and leads arts education programs in schools, community centers, and transitional
housing facilities across all five boroughs of NYC.
New York City Children's Theater Board Chair Marilyn Yanowitch said, "We are thrilled
that Cathy Hung has accepted the position of Executive Director. We believe she is
perfect for this important role. Her knowledge, experience, and professionalism are
immediately apparent. I do not think we could have found anyone more suited for
Executive Director of New York City Children's Theater."
Before joining NYCCT, Cathy Hung served as Executive Director of Young Audiences
New York City, where she managed two Community Schools, established new
partnerships with CBOs, and raised nearly $900,000. Before that, she served as the
Executive Director of Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, developing signature
programs that served more than 50,000 visitors annually.
In 2020, she was appointed by Mayor De Blasio to sit on the Advisory Council for Arts,
Culture, Entertainment, and Tourism Committee as a member of the recovery task force
in the wake of the pandemic. Additionally, she was appointed by then the newly elected
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards to chair the Tourism, Arts, Parks,
Entertainment, and Sports Committee on his transition team in 2020.
Among her professional strengths is her ability to cultivate partnerships with institutions
from diverse social service missions and intersections to create impactful programs.
Many of those partnerships and programs she developed are still active and serving the
residents.
She is the author of "Performing Arts Administration," a college textbook widely used in
Taiwan, China, and Hong Kong. Ms. Hung is a graduate of New York University and
holds a MA in Performing Arts Administration.
New York City Children's Theater's mission is to promote children's literacy and social
development through accessible, professional theater productions and arts-in-education
programs. Our programs cultivate children's growth in the areas of emotional
intelligence, community building, and responsible decision-making. The result is
empathetic, creative, and independent thinkers who make a positive impact on their
world.
For 26 years, New York City Children's Theater's local and nationally recognized arts
education programs and professional theater productions have served over 400,000
children and adults across all five boroughs and surrounding communities in the tri-state
area.
