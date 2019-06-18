Casting Announced For Industry Reading Of MILF - THE MUSICAL

The producers of MILF - THE MUSICAL, a new musical about a modern housewife and mother whose virtual life and real life collide when she discovers (via FacePage) that her husband is having an affair, have announced the cast that will be featured at a Thursday, June 20 industry reading at 3PM at the Jerry Orbach Theater. The cast features Matt Caccamo, Paul Caliendo, Gabriel Garcia, Michael Meunchow, Gabe Wrobel, and Lindsey Zelli.

MILF features book, lyrics and music by Sally Knight. Produced by Jennifer Francis and Blaine Hopkins, the reading will be directed by Tony Speciale. www.MILFtheMusical.com

MILF - THE MUSICAL is the hilarious story of Kate - modern housewife, mother and underground fashion blogger "FashionEsther" - whose real life and virtual life collide when she discovers - via FacePage - that her husband Jason is having an affair. Kate's half-sister Cleo knows all about infidelity - her marriage to a super-successful and philandering plastic surgeon has disintegrated. Despite the good advice of her mother Gloria and BFF Frankie, Cleo's solution is to whisk Kate off to the other side of the world and to show her she could lead the life she's always dreamed of and teach Jason a lesson. But is that what Kate really wants?

Featuring a contemporary and totally original score that covers blues, disco, pop and even Latin genres, MILF will inspire any female over 30 who's ever felt the pressure of juggling work, family and fabulousness!

Sally Knight (Book, lyrics and music) is an Australian singer, writer and mother. After years of performing on stage and writing for commercial radio, Sally penned MILF - THE MUSICAL and along with colleague Jennifer Francis (co-producer) staged MILF in their hometown to resounding success. Co-producer Blaine Hopkin's storytelling career as a producer and director spans feature film, network news, and more than 3 dozen television series. Together the three have worked to bring MILF all the way from Australia to be produced Off-Broadway this summer.

To RSVP: email 3Ctheaterconsulting@gmail.com

