Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW

The cast has been announced for the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW. The new production, featuring Bob Mackie’s dazzling original Tony Award-winning Broadway costumes, hits the road in November 2023, traveling to 57 markets across the USA.
Tracking the icon’s rise to fame and legendary career, three actresses will bring Cher’s story to life on stage, marking distinct phases in her life. Ella Perez plays “Babe” - the bright-eyed kid starting out, with Catherine Ariale as “Lady” - the glam pop star; and Morgan Scott as “Star” - the cultural icon.
Mike Bindeman is featured in the roles of Gregg Allman and John Southall, with Tyler Pirrung as Bob Mackie/Robert Altman/Frank, and Lucy Werner as Georgia Holt and Lucille Ball. Lorenzo Pugliese stars as Sonny Bono.
Rounding out the cast are Emma Alteri, Michelle Arotsky, Neftali Benitez, Charles Blaha, Gary Paul Bowman, Emma Jade Branson, Kevin Michael Buckley, Samantha Butts, Liz Davis, Mollie Downes, Jordan Gold, Nathan Hoty, Tre Kanaley, Drew Lake, Mason Derreck Lewis, and Grace Napoletano.
The 2023-2024 National Tour of THE CHER SHOW is directed by Casey Hushion, with choreography by Antoinette DiPietropolo, and original Broadway and Tour costume design by Bob Mackie. Scenic design is by Kelly James Tighe, lighting design is by Charlie Morrison, with sound design by Daniel Lundberg, and video design by Jonathan Infante. Music supervision is by Kristin Stowell and casting by Alison Franck. Daniel Sher is the executive producer at Big League Productions (www.bigleague.org).
Fayetteville, AR
November 19 – 21, 2023
Palm Desert, CA
November 24 – 26, 2023
Santa Barbara, CA
December 6 – 7, 2023
Thousand Oaks, CA
December 9 – 10, 2023
Shreveport, LA
December 13, 2023
Dallas, TX
December 14 – 16, 2023
Miami, FL
January 2 – 7, 2024
Jacksonville, FL
January 9, 2024
Sarasota, FL
January 10 – 12, 2024
Fort Myers, FL
January 13 – 14, 2024
Melbourne, FL
January 16 – 17, 2024
Nashville, TN
January 19 – 20, 2024
Conway, AR
January 21, 2024
Muncie, IN
January 23, 2024
Portsmouth, OH
January 25, 2024
Lexington, KY
January 26 – 28, 2024
Akron, OH
January 30 – 31, 2024
Wheeling, WV
February 1, 2024
Dayton, OH
February 2 – 4, 2024
York, PA
February 6, 2024
Elmira, NY
February 7 – 8, 2024
New Brunswick, NJ
February 9 – 11, 2024
Morgantown, WV
February 12, 2024
Wilmington, NC
February 14 – 15, 2024
Tysons, VA
February 6 – 18, 2024
Fayetteville, AR
February 20 – 21, 2024
Niceville, FL
February 22, 2024
Oxford, AL
February 23, 2024
Oxford, MS
February 24, 2024
Utica, NY
February 27 – 28, 2024
Scranton, PA
March 1 – 3, 2024
Hartford, CT
March 5 – 10, 2024
Burlington, VT
March 12 – 13, 2024
Boston, MA
March 15 – 17, 2024
Detroit, MI
March 19 – 24, 2024
Lincoln, NE
April 2 – 3, 2024
Mason City, IA
April 4, 2024
Sioux Falls, SD
April 5 – 6, 2024
Bartlesville, OK
April 9, 2024
St. Louis, MO
April 10 – 11, 2024
Champaign, IL
April 12, 2024
Wausau, WI
April 13, 2024
Houston, TX
April 16 – 28, 2024
Colorado Springs, CO
April 30 – May 2, 2024
Denver, CO
May 3 – 5, 2024
Folsom, CA
May 9 – 12, 2024
Bellingham, WA
May 15, 2024
Yakima, WA
May 16 – 17, 2024
Spokane, WA
May 18 – 19, 2024
Kansas City, MO
May 28 – June 2, 2024
Sioux City, IA
June 3, 2024
Peoria, IL
June 4 – 5, 2024
Toledo, OH
June 6 – 9, 2024
San Antonio, TX
June 12 – 13, 2024
Lubbock, TX
June 14 – 16, 2024
San Francisco, CA
June 17 – 23, 2024
