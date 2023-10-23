Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW

The musical  hits the road in November 2023, traveling to 57 markets across the USA.  

By: Oct. 23, 2023

The cast has been announced for the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW. The new production, featuring Bob Mackie’s dazzling original Tony Award-winning Broadway costumes, hits the road in November 2023, traveling to 57 markets across the USA.  

Tracking the icon’s rise to fame and legendary career, three actresses will bring Cher’s story to life on stage, marking distinct phases in her life. Ella Perez plays “Babe” - the bright-eyed kid starting out, with Catherine Ariale as “Lady” - the glam pop star; and Morgan Scott as “Star” - the cultural icon. 

Mike Bindeman is featured in the roles of Gregg Allman and John Southall, with Tyler Pirrung as Bob Mackie/Robert Altman/Frank, and Lucy Werner as Georgia Holt and Lucille BallLorenzo Pugliese stars as Sonny Bono

Rounding out the cast are Emma Alteri, Michelle Arotsky, Neftali Benitez, Charles Blaha, Gary Paul Bowman, Emma Jade Branson, Kevin Michael Buckley, Samantha Butts, Liz Davis, Mollie DownesJordan GoldNathan Hoty, Tre Kanaley, Drew Lake, Mason Derreck Lewis, and Grace Napoletano.  

The 2023-2024 National Tour of THE CHER SHOW is directed by Casey Hushion, with choreography by Antoinette DiPietropolo, and original Broadway and Tour costume design by Bob Mackie. Scenic design is by Kelly James Tighe, lighting design is by Charlie Morrison, with sound design by Daniel Lundberg, and video design by Jonathan Infante. Music supervision is by Kristin Stowell and casting by Alison FranckDaniel Sher is the executive producer at Big League Productions (www.bigleague.org). 

Learn more at Click Here.  

TOUR DATES

WALTON ARTS CENTER

Fayetteville, AR

November 19 – 21, 2023

Get Tickets

McCALLUM THEATRE

Palm Desert, CA

November 24 – 26, 2023

Get Tickets

GRANADA THEATRE

Santa Barbara, CA

December 6 – 7, 2023

Get Tickets

BANK OF AMERICA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Thousand Oaks, CA

December 9 – 10, 2023

Get Tickets

THE STRAND THEATRE

Shreveport, LA

December 13, 2023

Get Tickets

AT&T PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Dallas, TX

December 14 – 16, 2023

Click Here

Adrienne Arsht CENTER

Miami, FL

January 2 – 7, 2024

Get Tickets

JACKSONVILLE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Jacksonville, FL

January 9, 2024

Get Tickets

VAN WEZEL

Sarasota, FL

January 10 – 12, 2024

Get Tickets

BARBARA B. MANN PERFORMING ARTS HALL

Fort Myers, FL

January 13 – 14, 2024

Get Tickets

KING CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Melbourne, FL

January 16 – 17, 2024

Get Tickets

TENNESSEE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Nashville, TN

January 19 – 20, 2024

Get Tickets

REYNOLDS PERFORMANCE HALL

Conway, AR

January 21, 2024

Get Tickets

EMENS AUDITORIUM

Muncie, IN

January 23, 2024

Get Tickets

VERN RIFFE CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Portsmouth, OH

January 25, 2024

Get Tickets

LEXINGTON OPERA HOUSE

Lexington, KY

January 26 – 28, 2024

Get Tickets

E.J. THOMAS PERFORMING ARTS HALL

Akron, OH

January 30 – 31, 2024

Get Tickets

THE CAPITOL THEATRE

Wheeling, WV

February 1, 2024

Get Tickets

SCHUSTER CENTER

Dayton, OH

February 2 – 4, 2024

Get Tickets

APPELL CENTER

York, PA

February 6, 2024

Get Tickets

CLEMENS CENTER

Elmira, NY

February 7 – 8, 2024

Get Tickets

STATE THEATRE NEW JERSEY

New Brunswick, NJ

February 9 – 11, 2024

Get Tickets

WVU CANADY CREATIVE ARTS CENTER

Morgantown, WV

February 12, 2024

Get Tickets

WILSON CENTER

Wilmington, NC

February 14 – 15, 2024

Get Tickets

CAPITAL ONE HALL

Tysons, VA

February 6 – 18, 2024

Get Tickets

SHARON L. MORSE PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE

Fayetteville, AR

February 20 – 21, 2024

Get Tickets

MATTIE KELLY ARTS CENTER

Niceville, FL

February 22, 2024

Get Tickets

OXFORD PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Oxford, AL

February 23, 2024

Get Tickets

FORD CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Oxford, MS

February 24, 2024

Get Tickets

STANLEY THETRE

Utica, NY

February 27 – 28, 2024

Get Tickets

SCRANTON CULTURAL CENTER

Scranton, PA

March 1 – 3, 2024

Get Tickets

THE BUSHNELL

Hartford, CT

March 5 – 10, 2024

Get Tickets

THE FLYNN

Burlington, VT

March 12 – 13, 2024

Get Tickets

BOCH CENTER

Boston, MA

March 15 – 17, 2024

Get Tickets

FISHER THEATRE

Detroit, MI

March 19 – 24, 2024

Get Tickets

THE LIED CENTER

Lincoln, NE

April 2 – 3, 2024

Get Tickets

NORTH IOWA AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Mason City, IA

April 4, 2024

Get Tickets

WASHINGTON PAVILION

Sioux Falls, SD

April 5 – 6, 2024

Get Tickets

BARTLESVILLE CENTER

Bartlesville, OK

April 9, 2024

Get Tickets

STIFEL THEATRE

St. Louis, MO

April 10 – 11, 2024

Get Tickets

STATE FARM CENTER

Champaign, IL

April 12, 2024

Get Tickets

GRAND THEATER

Wausau, WI

April 13, 2024

Get Tickets

THE HOBBY CENTER

Houston, TX

April 16 – 28, 2024

Get Tickets

PIKES PEAK CENTER

Colorado Springs, CO

April 30 – May 2, 2024

Get Tickets

DENVER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Denver, CO

May 3 – 5, 2024

Get Tickets

HARRIS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Folsom, CA

May 9 – 12, 2024

Get Tickets

MOUNT BAKER THEATRE

Bellingham, WA

May 15, 2024

Get Tickets

CAPITOL THEATRE

Yakima, WA

May 16 – 17, 2024

Get Tickets

FIRST INTERSTATE CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Spokane, WA

May 18 – 19, 2024

Get Tickets

STARLIGHT THEATRE

Kansas City, MO

May 28 – June 2, 2024

Get Tickets

THE ORPHEUM

Sioux City, IA

June 3, 2024

Get Tickets

PEORIA CIVIC CENTER

Peoria, IL

June 4 – 5, 2024

Get Tickets

STRANAHAN THEATER

Toledo, OH

June 6 – 9, 2024

Get Tickets

TOBIN CENTER

San Antonio, TX

June 12 – 13, 2024

Get Tickets

Buddy Holly HALL

Lubbock, TX

June 14 – 16, 2024

Get Tickets

THE CURRAN

San Francisco, CA

June 17 – 23, 2024

Get Tickets





2023 Regional Awards


