Cast Members From BEETLEJUICE And CHICAGO Head To Staten Island For BROADWAY IN THE BOROS This Friday

Cast members from two of Broadway's most beloved musicals are set to perform at Empire Outlets. For one day only- Friday, July 26, from 12pm to 1pm- Staten Island's North Shore will be transformed into a one-of-a-kind Broadway experience, courtesy of NYC's Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment. Rather than red velvet curtains and stage lights, some of Broadway's biggest hits will be performed under the Staten Island sun with the Manhattan skyline as backdrop.

In addition to the performances, the Broadway in the Boros event features Broadway ticket giveaways, trivia games, and more! Broadway in the Boros emcee is the infamous Julie James, host of the popular SiriusXM Radio show "On Broadway."

Cast members and orchestras from hit musicals "Beetlejuice" and "Chicago" will perform vignettes from their world-renowned shows, rain or shine, at the brand-new Empire Outlets. Empire Outlets has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors each week and has quickly become New York's premier shopping and entertainment destination.

"Our vision for Empire Outlets has always been for it to become a meeting place for the community," said Joseph Ferrara, Principal of BFC Partners, developer of the property. "The hosting of 'Broadway in the Boros' is an exciting opportunity to do just that, and for Empire Outlets to welcome Staten Islanders to enjoy the iconic Broadway performances right here in their home town."

"Broadway in the Boros" is made possible by the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment in partnership with the American Federation of Musicians Union, Local 802, neighborhood organizations, local cultural institutions and local elected officials.

Located adjacent to the St. George Ferry Terminal, Empire Outlets will feature over 100 designer outlet retailers and a 1,250-space parking garage. Across 340,000 square feet, Empire Outlets boasts scores of designer stores including American Eagle Outfitters, Banana Republic, Brooks Brothers, Columbia Sporting Goods, Crocs, Gap Factory, H&M, Jockey, Nike Factory, Nordstrom Rack and Old Navy among many others. Additional retailers will open their stores throughout the spring and summer. A 40,000-square-foot food and beverage deck with unmatched sweeping views of Manhattan, will open with dozens of food concepts including MRKTPL, Staten Island's first-ever artisanal food hall.

For more information about Empire Outlets, please visit www.empireoutletsnyc.com.

For more information about Broadway in the Boros, please visit nycgo.com.





