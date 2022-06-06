Cast Members From ALADDIN to Perform at 2022 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival

Cast members from Disney's hit Broadway musical Aladdin will perform on Saturday, June 11 at Belmont Park as part of the 2022 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival.

The Aladdin performance will feature the Oscar-winning classic "A Whole New World" and the showstopping "Friend Like Me" performed by Jeremy Gaston, Jonah Ho'okano and Katie Terza on the Winner's Circle stage prior to the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets. The Aladdin cast joins a blockbuster lineup of entertainers set to perform at the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival, including DJ Pauly D, one of the world's most in-demand DJs and reality television personalities, as well as the New York Bee Gees, Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti and Black Tie Brass.

With the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets as its centerpiece, the 2022 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival will take place at beautiful Belmont Park from Thursday, June 9 through Saturday, June 11. Featuring the very best in thoroughbred racing along with world-class entertainment and hospitality options, the Festival has become an exciting way for sports fans to kick off the summer season in New York.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

The Broadway production has broken 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned eight productions on four continents, with a new North American tour launching in October. It can be seen currently on Broadway, in Japan, the Netherlands, Mexico and Germany.

For additional information on the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival, visit BelmontStakes.com.