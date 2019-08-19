Carole Shorenstein Hays and Robert Nederlander Reach Settlement Over Three San Francisco Theatres

Carole Shorenstein Hays and Robert Nederlander jointly announced today that they have reached an amicable settlement of on-going litigation involving three Broadway-style theaters in San Francisco; the Curran, the Orpheum and the Golden Gate.

Under the agreement, the Orpheum and the Golden Gate are now owned and exclusively controlled by Nederlander. The Curran will continue to be owned and controlled by Shorenstein Hays. As fully independent enterprises, both parties may book and operate their respective venues without restriction.

"We are thrilled to put these legal matters behind us, and to continue doing what we do best: provide Bay Area's residents and visitors with world class entertainment," Ms. Shorenstein Hays and Mr. Nederlander said in a joint statement.





