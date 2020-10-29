Carnegie Hall Events Cancelled Through April 2021

Due to the ongoing health crisis, events are cancelled through April 5, 2021, with creative digital offerings continuing to serve Carnegie Hall audiences of all ages.

Carnegie Hall today announced that it will cancel all events in its three performance venues from January 7 through April 5, 2021 due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19.



Carnegie Hall has been closed since March 13 in line with executive orders by New York City and New York State government officials as well as guidelines issued by the CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), all designed to battle the spread of COVID-19.



An update on the Hall's remaining spring/summer 2021 events including a revised plan for its Voices of Hope: Artists in Times of Oppression festival, incorporating new digital programming, will be shared in early 2021.



"It is heartbreaking to all of us to have to extend the closure of the Hall due to the COVID crisis, however we do so with the health of our public, artists, and staff front of mind," said Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director of Carnegie Hall. "We will continue our close consultation with medical and health professionals as well as government officials to determine whether there is any possibility for live music to return in some capacity next spring. We know that everyone is eager for the performing arts to return to New York City and we are committed to exploring all avenues to bringing music back as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meanwhile, I remain deeply grateful to our entire Carnegie Hall team for their work enabling us to engage digitally with music lovers around the world, serving the mission of the Hall in exciting new ways."



While its landmark building continues to be closed into the new year, Carnegie Hall will continue to connect with its audiences in New York City and beyond through creative digital offerings. New original programming will be presented via the Hall's online series-including Live with Carnegie Hall and Learn with Carnegie Hall-linking many of the world's leading artists with people of all ages through music, fascinating conversations, and behind-the-scenes perspectives, streamed for free via the Hall's website and social media channels. A schedule of upcoming series episodes as well as archived programs available for free on-demand viewing are available at carnegiehall.org/live and carnegiehall.org/learn.



Throughout the pandemic, most of the Hall's extensive music education and social impact programs have pivoted to digital with innovative initiatives serving many hundreds of thousands of program participants of all ages through live interactive workshops and sessions. Free online resources have also been created by Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute to engage families, educators, community members, and aspiring young musicians at home.



Along with its three performance venues, Carnegie Hall's Resnick Education Wing is not expected to re-open to the public prior to April 2021. A timetable detailing when Carnegie Hall music education and social impact programs will resume in-person will be shared at a later date.



In coming months, the general public is encouraged to check carnegiehall.org/events for the most up-to-date programming information. Looking ahead, Carnegie Hall's 2021-2022 season will be announced in spring 2021.

For a list of performances at Carnegie Hall affected by the Hall's extended closure from January 7 through April 5, 2021, including events offered by visiting presenters, please click here.

Information for Carnegie Hall Ticketholders:



Patrons interested in either donating their tickets to Carnegie Hall or receiving an account credit are asked to call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 (Mon-Fri, 9:30 AM - 5:30 PM) or email feedback@carnegiehall.org by November 16, 2020 with complete contact details (name, mailing address, and phone number), and the name and date of the concert listed on the tickets.



After November 16, all patrons who purchased tickets by credit card from Carnegie Hall for a performance that has been cancelled will receive refunds; those who purchased by cash at the Box Office may email a scan or photo of the tickets to feedback@carnegiehall.org, along with complete contact details (name, mailing address, and phone number) for a refund. Those who purchased tickets directly from other concert presenters should contact that presenter for refund information.

