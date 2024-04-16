Carminho Comes to the Town Hall in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NJPAC Productions will present Carminho, the renowned Fado popular songstress from Portugal, at Town Hall in New York City. The event will take place on Sunday, November 24 at 7:00 pm, and will feature songs from her latest studio release "Portuguesa".



Carminho is widely recognized as one of the greatest Fado vocalists of all time, despite her young age of just 38 years. Her repertoire is a blend of classic and contemporary Fado, making it diverse and appealing to a wide audience. "Portuguesa", her self-produced sixth album, follows the success of her acclaimed 2021 release "Maria", which attained Platinum status in Portugal, further cementing her standing as one of the world's most eminent proponents of traditional Fado.



Carminho has performed at some of the most prestigious venues across the world, including the Barbican Centre in London, Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, and the Konzerthaus in Vienna.



Tickets for Carminho go on sale Friday, April 19th at 10am and can be purchased by visiting thetownhall.org