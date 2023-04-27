Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Camp Broadway Ensemble Will Perform With The New York Pops In May

The performance is on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 7:00 pm.

Apr. 27, 2023  

The Broadway Education Alliance has announced that the Camp Broadway Ensemble will perform with The New York Pops at their 40th Birthday Gala at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 7:00 pm. The New York Pops acclaimed Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke will direct The New York Pops' world-renowned 78-member orchestra and an all-star concert event honoring the Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning icon, Barry Manilow. The Camp Broadway Ensemble joins a roster of guest artists that includes Sean Bell, Erich Bergen, Charo, Deborah Cox, Danny Kornfield, Norm Lewis, Melissa Manchester, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, Billy Stritch, Steven Telsey, Max von Essen, and Dionne Warwick.

Camp Broadway Ensemble Artistic Director Theo Lencicki and Music Director Christine Riley cast the 45-member ensemble that features talented tween and teen performers, ages 12-17, from 35 cities across America and Jakarta, Indonesia. To prepare for this special performance, the cast will participate in an intensive 3-day music and movement rehearsal that includes a masterclass in Manilow-era dance styles taught by Broadway musical theater performer Stephane Duret (Kinky Boots). Antonio Consuegra (Assistant Costume Designer, Funny Girl) is designing the costumes for this one-night-only performance.

This year's concert marks Camp Broadway's 15th appearance with the New York Pops. "We are thrilled to have Camp Broadway join us once again for our 40th Birthday Gala," says Anne Swanson, The New York Pops President and Executive Director. "Together we share a commitment to bring together students from New York City, throughout the United States, and around the world to share in the joys of musical performance with our orchestra."

The Camp Broadway Ensemble cast hails from 17 states (representing over 35 cities across the United States and Jakarta, Indonesia.)

ARIZONA

Ella Goldfader (Phoenix)

CALIFORNIA

Kayla Crecion (San Diego)

COLORADO

Oliver Strubbe (Denver)

DELAWARE

Isabel Asher (Wilmington)

Adelaide Nourie (Wilmington)

FLORIDA

Emma Bolton (Brooksville)

MASSACHUSETTS

Abigail MacLean (Chestnut Hill)

Annika Hill (Carlisle)

Rachael Rosenberg (Newton Center)

MICHIGAN

Kara Moon (Ashley)

NEW JERSEY

Brynn Howard (Rumson)

Alina Garcia (Jersey City)

Analia Gomez (Fort Lee)

Jake Ellengold (Harrington Park)

Roman Gatti (Harrington Park)

Derek Wiener (Park Ridge)

NEW YORK

Paloma Alonso (New York)

Serafina Amato (New York)

Ruth Atta (New York)

Victoria Bizzoco (Oceanside)

Audrey Eusebio (Brooklyn)

Samantha Fiore (Syosset)

Jordan Greenberg (Brooklyn)

Ambaalika Kavanagh (New York)

Rio Kiyoshige (New York)

Elise Levantovich (Horseheads)

Haylee Pena (New York)

Skye Papa (New York)

Kamila Rodriguez (New York)

Sabina Sadiq (Forrest Hills)

Alex Scotti (New York)

Isabella Siller (Manhasset)

Adam Simancas (Staten Island)

NORTH CAROLINA

Cora Stumpf (Sanford)

PENNSYLVANIA

Julia Killmeyer (Gibsonia)

Sofia Robinson (Gibsonia)

RHODE ISLAND

Capri Marandola (East Greenwich)

TEXAS

Landon Burch (Lantana)

VIRGINIA

Emory Burns (Richmond)

Joel Crump (Fairfax)

INDONESIA

Cittadewi Abhassara (Jakarta)

Hitadewi Abhassara (Jakarta)

Rania Salsabila Azzahra (Jakarta)

Jane Callista (Jakarta)

Asira Shifa Widiarto (Jakarta)

Camp Broadway is an award-winning theater arts education and enrichment program that provides children access to exceptional performing arts instruction and performance opportunities that builds confidence and presentation skills.

To learn more about this and other Camp Broadway camps, classes and events, visit, www.CampBroadway.com.





