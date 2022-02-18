Caitlin Kinnunen to Perform on This Monday's THE SETH CONCERT SERIES

The next installment of the Seth Concert Series will star Caitlin Kinnunen, performing alongside Seth Rudetsky on Monday, February 21 at 8pm ET.

Get your tickets to the streaming concert today!

Caitlin Kinnunen is an actress based out of New York City. She has appeared on Broadway in The Prom, originating the role of Emma Nolan and earning a Tony nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Musical. She has also been seen in The Bridges of Madison County, Spring Awakening, on the First National Tour of Next to Normal, and in numerous film and television projects including; The Intern, It's Kind of a Funny Story, Sweet Little Lies, Younger, American Vandal, The Knick, and Law & Order: SVU.

The Seth Concert Series is an entirely unique experience, where audiences are treated to a one-time only musical event. The evening is a unique combination of musical performances (Broadway and pop), hilarious inside stories, and audience participation including song requests...and only airs once.