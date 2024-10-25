CUNY Dance Initiative Unveils Fall 2024 Master Classes And Workshops

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CUNY Dance Initiative revealed its Fall 2024 Master Classes and Workshops. As part of its residency program for NYC choreographers, the CUNY Dance Initiative sponsors classes, workshops, and guest lectures for CUNY students at partner colleges across New York City.

"CDI has been an incredible resource for us, exposing our students to a rich array of NYC artists and dance forms," comments Aviva Geismar, director of the dance program at Queensborough Community College. "Our students have had transformational experiences taking master classes in dance styles that we are not able to offer as part of our curriculum. These experiences boost student confidence and have even led to ongoing professional relationships between the students and working artists."

From July 2024 to June 2025, CDI has awarded residencies to 24 choreographers at 13 CUNY colleges, and most artists will lead at least one master class or workshop during their time on campus.

UPCOMING CLASSES

York College, Art History Department

Friday, October 25: 1:30-4:50pm

Interdisciplinary artist André Zachery explores the history of the cakewalk using works by three artists, including Houston Conwill, who has a large sculpture on the York College campus. This workshop is held in conjunction with an exhibition of Zachery's work at the York College Art Gallery, on view through November 22.

Queens College, Dance Program

Thursday, November 7: 10:45am - 12pm

Deeply rooted in Caribbean culture (Salsa/Mambo, Cha-cha, Rumba, etc), Sekou McMiller's class blends African American Jazz, African modern dance and other dances from West Africa, the Caribbean and the US. McMiller, a leader in the Afro-Latin dance movement, is performing at Queens College on November 16 as part of the CUNY Dance Initiative's 10th Year Anniversary program.

Queensborough Community College, Dance Program

Tuesday, November 12: 10:10 - 11:50am / 12:10 - 1:50pm

Camryn Stafford shares a master class in improvisation and composition guided by storytelling concepts (10:10 - 11:50am), followed by a class in contemporary movement (12:10 - 1:50pm). Camryn is creating new work during her studio residency at Queensborough Community College.

Queens College, Dance Program

Tuesday, November 12: 11am-12pm

Nelida Tirado teaches an introductory level Flamenco class. Nelida is creating new work during her studio residency at Queens College.

Professional Development Talk with Julia Bengtsson & Austin Coates

Lehman College, Dance Program

Wednesday, November 20: 8:30-9:30pm (via Zoom)

A candid conversation with Lehman College's CDI resident choreographers about life as a professional dance artist.

PAST CLASSES

Nicole von Arx

Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College

Thursday, September 26: 12:15 -1:40pm

Nicole gave a guest lecture to classes in John Jay's environmental justice program, and shared an open rehearsal with students. The Company used their stage worklight rehearsal time to develop Cry Wolf, a dance-theater piece that reimagines the classic fable of "The Boy Who Cried Wolf" as a modern allegory about the dangers of ignoring warnings about climate change.

Quilan "Cue" Arnold

Queensborough Community College, Dance Program

Tuesday, October 15: 10:10 - 11:50am / 12:10 - 1:50pm

Quilan taught two House and Hip-hop playshops. Students participated in movement games, dance technique, meditation, and dialogue to better understand how Street/Club Dance philosophies intersected with their own inner truths.