CRAZY WOKE ANGELS Announces Comedians Party Panel Competition
Crazy Woke Asians Comedians Party Panel Competition will be live-streaming from Santa Monica Playhouse from Jan 16-June 19th, 2021!
Each month 3 comedians battle it out in Stand Up, Sketch Comedy, Roast/Compliment Games, Blindfold Food Guessing games and more to win and move forward to next month's show and compete with another 2 comedians.
Audience vote for the winner each month and the Champion on June 19th!
Winner receives a meeting with NBCUniversal Senior Director, Talent Development & Inclusion, Jacqueline Kim, TV & Film Agent, Innovative Artists, headlines a CWA show and more!
Info on website: www.crazywokeasians.com. Comedians and musical acts can still submit for the show up until May 17th, 2021! Submission is free!
Tickets sales benefit Santa Monica Playhouse and Crazy Woke Asians while live shows are shut down. We hope to keep laughter alive and continue promoting Asian Comedic Talent through the covid-19 pandemic.
Here's the eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/crazy-woke-asians-comedians-party-panel-competition-santa-monica-playhouse-tickets-133006452881.
