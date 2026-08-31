COVEN Nocturnal Femme Concert and Haunt to Debut

Ragana Creative and TBA LLC will present Coven, an immersive Halloween experience combining a theatrical haunt, performance art and live music, on October 30 at The Mil at Cannery Hall in Nashville.

Inspired by immersive theatre experiences including Sleep No More and Nashville's goth scene, Coven will transform the venue into a nocturnal gathering built around what its creators describe as three pillars: “creepy, horny and empowered.”

The event is produced by Emmy-nominated producer Alie Stewart and Nashville talent buyer and artist representative T Tucker. Rather than a traditional concert, the evening will weave surprise theatrical encounters and immersive performances throughout a six-act live music showcase.

Proceeds from the event will support the American Red Cross, The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and Healthy and Free Tennessee.

Coven Music Lineup

The concert portion of the evening will feature six acts performing 15- to 25-minute sets selected specifically for the event. Artists will perform material reflecting the darker, sensual and empowering atmosphere of Coven, with some incorporating haunt-inspired elements into their performances.

The lineup will feature Flight Attendant, Crystal Rose, Anastasia Elliot, Kitty Coen, Weeping and Arily Michele.

Karii Jaye, a Hoodoo spiritualist, cosplayer, entrepreneur and domme, will host the evening.

Immersive Haunt

Creative Director Wyatt Scott will lead the immersive component of Coven, with performers Iren Haymar, Lex McMillan, Arya Smiley and JJ Savacool appearing in surprise haunt activations throughout the night.

The theatrical elements are designed to unfold alongside the concert rather than as a separate attraction, creating an unpredictable experience that combines music, performance and Halloween spectacle.

Guests are encouraged to attend in Halloween costumes.

Event Details

Coven will take place Friday, October 30 beginning at 8:30 p.m. and continuing through midnight at The Mil at Cannery Hall in Nashville.

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