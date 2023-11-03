CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to November 1918 at Carnegie Hall!

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Click Here on November 8 at Carnegie Hall.

Experience a one-of-a-kind multimedia event by historian John Monsky, featuring bold musical storytelling performed by acclaimed Broadway vocalists including Kristolyn Lloyd, Stephanie Jae Park, Kate Rockwell, Nicholas Rodriguez, Daniel Yearwood, and more breathing life into historical figures and performing popular and profound music of the era from Irving Berlin to James Reese Europe as well as new arrangements of the works of Blind Willie Johnson and Stevie Wonder, among others. The immersive concert experience, directed by Peter Flynn, features the 58-piece Orchestra of St. Luke’s conducted by Hamilton’s Ian Weinberger.

