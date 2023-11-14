CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Michael Feinstein & Jean-Yves Thibaudet at Carnegie Hall

Michael Feinstein & Jean-Yves Thibaudet come together for an extraordinary evening of intimate, specially arranged piano duos that celebrate George Gershwin.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Click Here and Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Two Pianos: Who Could Ask for Anything More? at Carnegie Hall on Wednesday, December 13, 2023!

CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Michael Feinstein & Jean-Yves Thibaudet at Carnegie Hall Singer Michael Feinstein, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, and a very special guest come together for an extraordinary evening of intimate, specially arranged piano duos that celebrate George Gershwin and his musical world. From beloved songs to lesser-known gems, the program sheds new light on the composer and includes an original fantasy created by the artists that nods to Rhapsody in Blue—featured as part of Carnegie Hall’s centenary celebration of the masterpiece. The event also includes a variety of music by Gershwin’s contemporaries and successors, including Rodgers, Porter, Debussy, and Bernstein.

