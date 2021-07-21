COME FROM AWAY Concert Version Will Be Performed at the Lincoln Memorial in Honor of the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

A one-night concert version of the Tony-nominated musical Come From Away will be performed on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, September 10, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. Members of the Come From Away company will star in this free, 100-minute concert in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Come From Away: Concert at the Lincoln Memorial features modified concert staging with minimal props and costumes and is presented rain or shine. Tickets are not required.

"There isn't a more fitting or inspiring location than the Lincoln Memorial to stage this wonderful story that honors the better angels of our human nature," said Ford's Theatre Director Paul R. Tetreault. "On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we are honored to present this story of courage, communion and compassion. And we are grateful for the chance to do so in-person, welcoming back audiences to experience the transportive power of live theatre together once again."

Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers on September 11, 2001, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. The concert at the Lincoln Memorial marks the return of live performance for Ford's Theatre and the first time since March 2020 that music from the musical will be performed for a live audience in the United States.

Come From Away: Concert at the Lincoln Memorial is made possible thanks to General Dynamics and Lead Sponsor Ford Motor Company, with additional support from Ovation.

"We are thrilled to be returning to Washington, D.C., working with our friends at Ford's Theatre," said Come From Away producer Sue Frost. "Ford's Theatre was instrumental in the development of Come From Away, so it is fitting that the team is together again to share this story in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11."

Prior to its Broadway run, Come From Away had a sold-out, record-breaking east coast premiere at Ford's Theatre in September 2016. The musical was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theater and also presented in 2016 by Mirvish Productions at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, CA. Come From Away (NAMT Festival 2013) was originally developed at the Canadian Music Theatre Project, Michael Rubinoff Producer, Sheridan College in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, and was further developed at Goodspeed Musicals' Festival of New Artists, in East Haddam, CT. The Canada Council for the Arts, The Ontario Arts Council and The Fifth Avenue Theatre, Seattle WA also provided development support.

Broadway performances of Come From Away resume September 21 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

The North American Tour of Come From Away, which launched across the United States and Canada at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018, will resume performance on October 5, 2021, in Memphis, TN, visiting 36 cities including a return to Washington, D.C., at the National Theatre in April 2022.

Apple Original Films has landed the live filmed production of the award-winning hit musical Come From Away, which will mark the first Broadway show to be streamed by Apple TV+, eOne, Hasbro's entertainment studio is producing the live capture performance. The production took place in May 2021 in New York City and employed over 200 people including members of the Broadway crew, staff and creative teams.

Come From Away features book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein and direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier Award-winner Gareth Owen and orchestrations by Tony nominee August Eriksmoen.

The Ford's Theatre 2021-2022 season of in-person productions also includes plays My Lord, What a Night and The Mountaintop, exploring Civil Rights icons Marian Anderson and Martin Luther King, Jr., plus the anticipated world-premiere musical Grace and the joyful holiday return of A Christmas Carol. For more information on the Ford's Theatre season, visit www.fords.org.