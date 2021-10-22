COME FALL IN LOVE - THE DDLJ MUSICAL Coming To Broadway During 2022-2023 Season

Yash Raj Films announced today that it will bring its most popular film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ as it is called throughout India) to the stage in the 2022-23 Broadway season as the new musical Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical.

Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical will play a World Premiere at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego with an opening night in September 2022.

The film DDLJ premiered in 1995 and is the longest running film of Indian cinema which is still running in theatres.

Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical is the story of Simran, a young Indian-American woman whose future is set: an arranged marriage back in India to a family friend. But when she convinces her very strict dad that she should spend a summer of freedom and fun in Europe, she falls for the charming Rog, and her careful, logical plans go out the window. Can she be true to both her heritage and her heart? Can carefree American Rog win over her traditional father? Take a whirlwind trip from Boston to Europe to India as cultures collide in the stage musical adaptation of the beloved hit romantic comedy film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

The family owned Yash Raj Films is the largest film studio in India and has produced some of the biggest blockbusters of Indian Cinema. Headed by Aditya Chopra, he returns to directing for the 50th anniversary of the studio. DDLJ was Chopra's directorial debut, the historic romantic film is one of the highest grossing movies in the history of India's rich and diverse movie industry.

The creative team will bring together Indian and US based artists. Based on an original story by Chopra, the musical will feature book and lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde, Mean Girls), top Indian songwriters Vishal Dadlani & Shekhar Ravjiani will serve as composers. Tony and Emmy winner Rob Ashford (Frozen, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Boys from Syracuse) will choreograph with associate choreographer Shruti Merchant. The design team will also include set design by Emmy and Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge!, Hairspray Live!, 33 Variations) and music supervision by Bill Sherman. Adam Zotovich serves as Executive Producer.

A global casting search begins shortly headed by Duncan Stewart of Stewart/Whitley casting and Yash Raj Films casting head Shanoo Sharma.

Information on the Broadway dates, casting and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Aditya Chopra says of the project, ﻿"I was 14 when I saw my first musical in the Summer of 1985. The lights dimmed, the curtains lifted and what unfolded in the next few hours left me speechless and what I saw on stage blew my mind. I couldn't believe that this kind of spectacle could be created live on stage. It filled me with the same joy a good Indian film does. I realized then, that worlds apart, languages apart, western musical theatre and Indian films are two long lost lovers separated in time. DDLJ my debut film released in 1995 and became the longest running film of Indian cinema. 26 years later I'm going back to my original vision of the story of DDLJ, a love story of an American boy and an Indian girl, a love story of two cultures...two worlds. But this time the medium is not cinema but theatre. 26 years later I will be directing DDLJ all over again but as an English language Broadway Musical for a worldwide audience. I'm terribly nervous and incredibly excited. But what is giving me confidence is the fantastic team that I have. Each one of them are masters of their field and their brilliance and expertise is going to make this a fantastic show."

Book writer Nell Benjamin added, "DDLJ was my introduction to Indian filmmaking before I even knew who the amazing Aditya Chopra was, and the movie had such joy and heart that I fell in love with it. I was so happy to be approached to do the musical and I hope my work helps everyone fall in love with Simran and Rog and their journey across multiple cultures to love. The world can always use a little more cultural understanding, and I can't wait to sit in a theater with an audience sharing the joy and surprise of Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical."

Senior Vice President of Yash Raj Films, Akshaye Widhani, said in a statement "Yash Raj Films is honored to come to Broadway with our beloved and ambitious production Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical. It is a project that celebrates what Broadway and Indian cinema truly stand for and we are proud to have gotten the opportunity to bring together the best creative talents of Broadway and India. We look forward to sharing this story of love and happiness with an international audience and hope it touches their hearts like the film did for millions worldwide over the last 26 years."

Adam Zotovich sayss of the announcement, "It's a dream come true to bring the best of India's Bollywood tradition to the Broadway stage. Both cultures feature rich tapestries and ingenious storytelling for multi-generational audiences. I can't wait for Broadway to experience this joyous new musical."

The Old Globe Artistic Director Barry Edelstein said, "The Old Globe is beyond delighted to bring Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical to our stage. To collaborate with the brilliant director Aditya Chopra as he makes his stage debut is a real honor for all of us at the Globe. And it's a special privilege to bring India's most popular movie to vivid theatrical life in San Diego, as we build on the Globe's storied legacy of premiering exciting and important new musical theatre."