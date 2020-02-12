CMSLC Presents Violinist Sean Lee and Pianist Peter Dugan In Paganini's Complete Caprices
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center presents award-winning violinist Sean Lee in a recital with pianist Peter Dugan on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 7:30pm at the Daniel and Joanna S. Rose Studio. The performance features Lee and Dugan in Schumann's arrangement of Paganini's Complete Caprices for Violin and Piano, Op. 1 (c. 1805). A top prizewinner at the "Premio Paganini" International Violin Competition, Lee embraces the legacy of his late mentor, violinist Ruggiero Ricci, as one of few violinists who dare to perform the complete 24 Caprices of Niccolò Paganini in recital. This is the first time that all 24 of Paganini's Caprices have been performed at the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center in the organization's 50 year history.
Of Paganini's Caprices, Lee says "The 24 Caprices of Niccolò Paganini are like the Mount Everest of the violin repertoire. But beyond the technical challenges, each Caprice is a compelling character piece--and even more colorful with the addition of Robert Schumann's piano arrangements, which keep the original violin score completely intact, unchanged. Having studied in my high school years with violinist Ruggiero Ricci (who made the first solo violin recording in 1947), I'm thrilled to perform the complete set, something I didn't even dream of when I initially studied them!"
Program Information
The Art of the Recital: Sean Lee & Peter Dugan
Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 7:30pm
Daniel and Joanna S. Rose Studio | 165 W. 65th Street | New York, NY
Tickets: $68
Link: https://www.chambermusicsociety.org/nyc/events/upcoming/the-art-of-the-recital-march-26-2020/
Program:
Paganini - Complete Caprices for Violin and Piano, Op. 1 (c. 1805) (arr. Robert Schumann)
