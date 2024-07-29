CJ Eldred, Jenna Pastuszek & More to Star in IT'S ALL YOUR FAULT, TYLER PRICE!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emmy Award winner Ben Decter (Operation Homecoming, Netflix’s Lucifer) and Tony Award nominee Kristin Hanggi (Broadway’s Rock of Ages, Los Angeles and Off-Broadway’s bare, a pop opera) have revealed the full cast for the new musical It’s All Your Fault, Tyler Price! The world premiere features music and lyrics by Decter, book by Decter and Hanggi, and directed by Hanggi. Performances for the six- week limited engagement, which is supported by UCB, will play at The Hudson Theatre in Hollywood, from November 7 to December 15, 2024, with the official opening night on Thursday, November 14. Tickets go on sale August 1, 2024, for the first two weeks of performance only and will be available online.

It's All Your Fault, Tyler Price! follows Jackson, a middle school boy with big feelings who's in big trouble after punching his bullying classmate, Tyler Price, for mocking Jackson's sister, Lucy. Lucy, who attends the same school's special day class, has epilepsy and related learning challenges. To avoid expulsion, Jackson's principal insists he explain himself to the entire school. In response, Jackson stages a scrappy, heartfelt musical using music he "borrows" from his composer dad. Through each family member's bravery, we watch healing begin for all.

"We're incredibly excited to bring It's All Your Fault, Tyler Price! to life," said Kristin Hanggi. "Ben and I have poured our hearts into this project, and we can't wait to share it, together with our incredibly talented cast, with Southern California audiences. This story of family, acceptance, and the power of creative expression is universal."

Ben Decter added, "With her warmth and dynamic vision, Kristin has brought together a thrilling, undeniable group of actors to our emerging musical. I cannot wait to watch them in action!"

The cast of It’s All Your Fault, Tyler Price! features:

CJ Eldred (Off-Broadway’s Rock of Ages, First National Tour - The Book of Mormon) as Daniel; Jenna Pastuszek (Off-Broadway’s Smile, The Bourbon Room’s 44: The Obama Musical) as Emma; Faith Graham (Theatre West’s The Wizard of Oz) as Lucy; Charlie Stover (Ahmanson Theatre’s A Christmas Story, Global Tour of The Sound of Music) as Jackson; Erin Choi (US Tour – Young Elsa in Disney’s Frozen) as Coco; Patrick Ortiz (Broadway’s West Side Story; Los Angeles productions of Reefer Madness and Drag the Musical) as Mr. Torres; Dahlya Glick (Upright Citizen Brigade’s Quick & Funny Musicals, Geffen Playhouse’s A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill) as Ms. Friss; Desi Dennis-Dylan (CBS’s Superior Donuts, ABC’s Modern Family, Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet) as Mrs. McKackney; Jonah Orona (The Old Globe’s Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas, San Diego Symphony’s Noel, Noel) as Tyler Price.

Understudies for It’s All Your Fault, Tyler Price! include Lee James (ARTCO’s Mack & Mabel; International City Theatre’s Into the Breeches and Double V), Shelley Regner (Universal Pictures’s Pitch Perfect, Hollywood Bowl in Concert’s Beauty and the Beast), Anabelle Skye Greene (South Coast Repertory’s A Christmas Carol and Into the Woods), and Jude Schwartz (Netflix’s Gabby’s Dollhouse) 24th Street Theatre’s Julien & Pascale.

The full creative team for It’s All Your Fault, Tyler Price! will be announced at a later date.

It’s All Your Fault, Tyler Price! begins previews November 7, 2024, with opening night set for Thursday, November 14, at 7:30 p.m. The six-week limited engagement will run through December 15, 2024, at The Hudson Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles. Performance schedule is Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. (Scheduling notes: There will be no performances on November 28, 2024, and December 6, 2024. Performances have been added on December 1, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. and December 8, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.)

Tickets go on sale August 1, 2024 for the first the first two weeks of performances only, and will be available at www.onstage411.com/TylerPriceMusical. Ticket prices start at $25. For more information about the show and ticket sales for performances on or after November 21, 2024, visit www.tylerpricemusical.com.