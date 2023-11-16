CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Is Now Available for Licensing

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced that the beloved musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is available for licensing.

Based on the famous novel by Roald Dahl, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features a score from the Grammy and Tony-winning songwriters of Hairspray, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, with a book from internationally acclaimed playwright David Greig. The score also pays homage to the Leslie Bricusse/Anthony Newley score from the 1971 film with songs from the motion picture including "Candy Man," "I've Got a Golden Ticket," "Oompa Loompa Song," and "Pure Imagination."

The world-famous Willy Wonka is opening the gates to his mysterious factory…but only to a lucky few. Young Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a life-changing journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination including chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels and the great glass elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka's army of curious Oompa-Loompas.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory premiered on the West End in 2013 before moving to Broadway in 2017. From there the show launched a US National Tour, an Australian Tour and has played in Italy, Norway, France, Brazil and Japan.

“Over ten years ago, Marc, Scott and I were lucky enough to win our Golden Tickets and come to work in Willy Wonka’s astonishing chocolate factory,” remarked David Greig on behalf of the creative team. “Since then, we’ve had the privilege of seeing casts and audiences alike be delighted by Roald Dahl’s wicked grotesques and their contrast with the funny and loving Bucket Family. It’s a story about parenting, surviving poverty and the simple power of being good. It’s also a story about chocolate. We love this story but it’s time for these Oompa Loompas to retire so we couldn’t be more thrilled to hand over our Golden Tickets and send them out into a whole wide world of actors, singers, makers and musicians who will get the chance to bring their own pure imagination to this timeless story.”

An original London cast recording was released in 2013 and the Broadway cast recording debuted in 2017 featuring Christian Borle as Willy Wonka.

“We are extremely excited to be making Charlie and the Chocolate Factory available for licensing to the many schools and community theatres who have been waiting patiently for their Golden Tickets,” said Drew Cohen, the President and CEO of Music Theatre International. “The creative team has done an exceptional, magical job adapting this classic story and we can’t wait to see how theatrical organizations around the country bring the wit and charm of Roald Dahl’s beloved tale to life on their stages.”

Licensing and additional information are available here. International restrictions may apply.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior® shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.