CCCADI Presents UMOJA!A Year-End Virtual Celebration

CCCADI will present UMOJA! a year-end virtual celebration to close out this rollercoaster year. Umoja, which means unity in Swahili, is at the core of who CCCADI is as a community and due to the events that have transpired in 2020, they want to unite the African Diaspora.

Hosted by Julissa Contreras, UMOJA! will feature a virtual performance by Phony PPL, OSHUN, and Los Pleneros de la 21. The celebration will also showcase the cultural traditions of coquito-making with a short docu series, Coquito Makers!

The event takes place on Thursday, December 17 at 8pm.

Visit cccadi.org to view our LIVE virtual programs and engage with comments and questions through our social media platforms like Facebook Live & Youtube Live!

