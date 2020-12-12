CCCADI Presents UMOJA!A Year-End Virtual Celebration
The event takes place on Thursday, December 17 at 8pm.
CCCADI will present UMOJA! a year-end virtual celebration to close out this rollercoaster year. Umoja, which means unity in Swahili, is at the core of who CCCADI is as a community and due to the events that have transpired in 2020, they want to unite the African Diaspora.
Hosted by Julissa Contreras, UMOJA! will feature a virtual performance by Phony PPL, OSHUN, and Los Pleneros de la 21. The celebration will also showcase the cultural traditions of coquito-making with a short docu series, Coquito Makers!
Visit cccadi.org to view our LIVE virtual programs and engage with comments and questions through our social media platforms like Facebook Live & Youtube Live!
Tune into our Youtube Channel and Facebook Live. CCCADI's digital programs will be featured on our different social media platforms. Visit www.cccadi.org and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel and follow us on FB and IG for regular updates!
