CAROLYN CASTIGLIA: COOL MOM will Play at Arlene's Grocery

Carolyn Castiglia: Cool Mom is an hour or so of stand-up, stories, and music about what it means to be a daughter and a mother. It's a wild ride through mental illness, puberty, sex, gender, pizza and cake.

You'll leave knowing how to give kids what they want, and how to be cool while you do it.



Tickets: $12

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/carolyn-castiglia-cool-mom-tickets-68368589291

Photo Credit: Jenni Walkowiak





