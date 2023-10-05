C. Quintana Named Recipient Of Life Jacket Theatre Company's 2023-2024 $10,000 Commission For Trans+ Playwrights

This $10,000 commission will support Quintana as they create a new, full-length verbatim play based on in-depth interviews with Trans+ people living across America.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 3 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen
Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed

C. Quintana Named Recipient Of Life Jacket Theatre Company's 2023-2024 $10,000 Commission For Trans+ Playwrights

C. Quintana Named Recipient Of Life Jacket Theatre Company's 2023-2024 $10,000 Commission For Trans+ Playwrights

Life Jacket Theatre Company has announced that C. Quintana (CQ) is the inaugural recipient of the 2023-2024 commission created exclusively for Trans+ playwrights, which includes gender non-conforming, gender-expansive, and nonbinary individuals.

This $10,000 commission will support Quintana as they create a new, full-length verbatim play based on in-depth interviews with Trans+ people living across America.

"We launched this new commission to uplift and celebrate Trans+ voices during an alarming rise in Trans-phobic violence and an onslaught of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation," said Travis Russ, Life Jacket's Artistic Director. "We are excited about Quintana's unique vision to create a new theatrical work that pulls Trans+ stories from the margins and places them center stage where they belong."

Quintana was competitively selected among hundreds of applicants via a national open call. Panelists adjudicating the final round of interviews included Danny Marin, David Mendizábal, Pooya Mohseni, Shakina Nayfack, and Rad Pereira.

"Quintana deeply impressed the entire panel with a body of work that pushed the form forward and an unrelenting passion for amplifying and theatricalizing LGBTQ+ stories on stage." Russ noted.

Quintana, who proudly celebrates Cuban heritage and New Orleans roots, has developed work with and been produced by Audible, Kennedy Center, Ensemble Studio Theatre, and Diversionary Theatre.

Quintana will spend the next year interviewing Trans+ individuals across the country. "I am most looking forward to the conversations - the big human heart of this play," Quintana noted. "I want to lean in and celebrate the good stuff: Trans+ victories, loves, exuberance, resilience, quiet joys. From the smallest moments to the grandest in scale."

Quintana's new work will receive an industry reading produced by Life Jacket in New York City in late 2024.

LIFE JACKET THEATRE COMPANY, founded in 2015, is committed to championing undertold stories - those that are currently or historically rejected, erased, or forgotten. The company is equally committed to uplifting underserved communities and has built outreach partnerships with the Queer Detainee Empowerment Project, Sam and Devorah Foundation for Trans Youth, GLSEN, LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center, City Lore's Urban Explorers, and Children of Promise. @lifejacketnyc / Click Here




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos & Video: First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD Photo
Photos & Video: First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD

Get a first look at James Monroe Iglehart in A Wonderful World!

2
Carrie Hope Fletcher to Join Darren Criss as Special Guest at London Palladium Concert Photo
Carrie Hope Fletcher to Join Darren Criss as Special Guest at London Palladium Concert

Carrie Hope Fletcher will join Darren Criss as special guest at the 2.30pm matinee performance of Darren Criss In Concert. Prepare to be spellbound as Carries joins Darren, Joey Richter and Lauren Lopez as they head back to a very special school.

3
Matthew Broderick Will Lead BABBITT at La Jolla Playhouse Photo
Matthew Broderick Will Lead BABBITT at La Jolla Playhouse

Matthew Broderick will lead the cast of the world-premiere production of Babbitt, by Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro (Memphis), adapted from the novel by Sinclair Lewis, choreographed by Stephen Buescher, directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley.

4
Audra McDonald & More to Narrate Disneys Candlelight Processional Photo
Audra McDonald & More to Narrate Disney's Candlelight Processional

Audra McDonald, Neil Patrick Harris, Jordan Fisher, Marlee Matlin, and more will serve as 2023 narrators for Disney World's annual Candlelight Procession. Each night in Epcot throughout the holiday season, a celebrity narrator tells the story of Christmas. Check out the full lineup of narrators now!

More Hot Stories For You

Carrie Hope Fletcher to Join Darren Criss as Special Guest at London Palladium ConcertCarrie Hope Fletcher to Join Darren Criss as Special Guest at London Palladium Concert
Now Hiring: Company Manager, Wardrobe Supervisor, & More - BWW ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Company Manager, Wardrobe Supervisor, & More - BWW Classifieds
Photos: Ben Stiller Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN on BroadwayPhotos: Ben Stiller Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Broadway
BroadwayHD Makes Deal With NBCUniversal to Stream THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL & More Live MusicalsBroadwayHD Makes Deal With NBCUniversal to Stream THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL & More Live Musicals

Videos

Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD Video
Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation Video
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
SWEENEY TODD
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
THE LION KING

Recommended For You