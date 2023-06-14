Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Will Dim its Lights in Honor of Tina Turner

On June 21, the lights will dim for one minute at exactly 7:00pm.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Will Dim its Lights in Honor of Tina Turner

The Broadway community honors the memory of Tina Turner, the legendary music icon who passed away  on May 24, 2023, at the age of 83. On June 21, 2023, the lights of the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York, the former  Broadway home to the hit musical based on the triumphant life story of Ms. Turner, will be dimmed for one minute at  exactly 7:00PM, in her honor. 

Tina Turner’s contribution as an iconic music artist and performer, her influence on fellow artists and her inspiration to  generations who followed her, is legendary. Through her life story and her music, Tina Turner inspired and taught so many  people around the world to find strength from within. With a career spanning more than half a century, the legendary  rock performer Tina Turner remains one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time. She first rose to fame in the 1960s  partnering with her then-husband Ike Turner, achieving great acclaim for their live performances and catalogue of hits.  Later, Turner enjoyed an international solo career with her 1984 album “Private Dancer” earning her widespread  recognition and numerous awards including three Grammys. She went on to deliver more chart-topping albums and hits,  receiving a further eight Grammy Awards and reportedly selling more concert tickets than any other solo performer in  history. The revered singer was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 and again as a solo artist in 2021.  

Turner served as executive producer of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, which was nominated for 12 Tony Awards  including Best Musical. The show received its world premiere in the West End in 2018, where it opened to five-star  reviews, broke box office records at the Aldwych Theatre and is now in its fifth year running in the West End. Seven  productions around the world have since opened to date, including the North American Tour (2022), Australia (2023),  two productions in Germany (Hamburg 2019 and Stuttgart 2023), the Netherlands (2020), Spain (2021) and other first  class productions forthcoming. 

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL was produced on Broadway by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali  Pelman, in association with Tina Turner. 



