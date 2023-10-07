Broadway's Jenn Gambatese to Hold Song Interpretation Master Class This Month

Working In this Song Interpretation Master Class, celebrated Broadway leading lady Jenn Gambatese (Mrs. Doubtfire, Tarzan, All Shook Up, School Of Rock) will introduce you to the benefits of applying professional acting techniques to song interpretation and will work one-on-one with students on a song of their choice.

Jenn studied at NYU where she double majored in Drama and Sociology. She graduated magna cum laude and had the distinction of being one of four "Artists and Scholars" from the Tisch School of the Arts. Both her theatrical training and scholastic endeavors provided Jenn with the best possible foundation upon which to build her career. An acclaimed actor, singer, teacher, and writer, Jenn's work on and beyond Broadway has enabled her to see the world and collaborate with some of the most wonderful artists imaginable.

Jenn brings a wealth of experience to empower aspiring performers. Her dedicated and loving approach to teaching the next generation has already shown excellent results in her students' careers.

She will be joined by industry professionals Michelle Kittrell and Barry Anderson.

Michelle Kittrell is a talent manager at bi-coastal management agency, Industry Entertainment, and represents actors and familiar faces across theater, television and film. Before becoming a talent manager, Michelle appeared in eight Broadway shows (Legally Blonde, Hairspray, Grease to name a few), multiple National tours and was a three- time Legacy Robe Winner.

Barry Anderson is an NYC-based actor, songwriter, and educator. He has performed on Broadway in Legally Blonde and Jersey Boys, and he has an extensive list of regional theatre and on-camera credits. Barry holds a degree in Music Education from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Through the years, he has gotten to work as a coach and music director with some of the best youth theatre programs in New York City, helping young and aspiring performers infuse their craft with both confidence and fun.

YOUR CLASS INCLUDES:

An introduction to different paths to Broadway how to improve your odds of getting there.

Four engaging and intensive hours of learning about giving new life to your performances.

A one-on-one session with each student, fine-tuning their performance to excel in every presentation.

Q & A session, and Photo and Autograph Signing time.

Saturday, October 28th 2pm-6pm- $175

Open Jar Studios – 1601 Broadway

Tickets can be purchased at the link below.