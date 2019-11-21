Broadway's Grace Field Launches First US Solo Concert Tour
Broadway's Grace Field (Most Recently: Original Cast of Hercules at The Public Theatre), is launching her first US solo concert tour this weekend starting the weekend of November 22nd.
Entitled the "Best of Broadway," Field's solo tour brings you all of your Broadway favorites including Popular (Wicked), Think of Me (The Phantom of the Opera) Go the Distance (Hercules) and more. She will donate a portion of the ticket sales and all merchandise revenue directly to a local charity.
Directed by Broadway Musical Director Vadim Fleichner and Musical Direction by Broadway's Charlie Alterman, this tour is not to be missed.
"Going on tour and pairing with local charities to help make a difference not only through song but also giving a portion of the ticket and merchandise proceeds directly to help those in need has been such a dream. I am so grateful I'm at a place in my life to pursue it." Field told BroadwayWorld.com
Grace is also a proud member of Broadway Inspirational Voices, a Grammy Nominated Broadway Choir which won a Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre this year.
Grace is based in New York, New York. You might have seen her performing recently on the Today Show with Hugh Jackman. Ms Field has also sung with Multi Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald, Cynthia Elviro,
Shoshana Bean and Hollywood Walk of Fame's Billy Porter. Field has sung at numerous theatres including Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre, New Victory Theatre, the Barclay Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and Off Broadway's New World Stages to name a few.
She was most recently seen performing on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre in celebration of Disney's 25 years on Broadway.
You can catch her on tour in the following states; Arizona, California, Delaware, Idaho, and Florida. Additional details on ticket sales and dates will be announced soon directly on her website: Gracefield.net
