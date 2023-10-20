Broadway's Becca Ayers and Grace Stockdale Will Appear in SKYCLAD: A Witchy Evening Of Music By Thomas Hodges

THE GREEN ROOM 42, presents "Skyclad', an evening of original music and spellcasting hosted and accompanied by Thomas Hodges on November 16, 2023 at 9:30pm. Join Broadway's Becca Ayers (1776, The Addams Family), Grace Stockdale (1776, Waitress), Joshua Pyram (Wildin' Out), Darian Peer (Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical), Ryan James Monroe (Time Travelers), Gracie Lee Brown (Say Goodnight Gracie) and Devin Kessler at The Green Room 42 for an evening of new songs celebrating vulnerability and gratitude through the songs of Thomas Hodges (Sonata 1962, Dear Harvey). "Skyclad" will feature a night of music from his musicals, his albums, and songs being sung for the first time by New York City's best.

The word Skyclad refers to the practice of ritual nudity, having no armor and standing exposed against the elements. Spellcasting is real and through music we can exorcize our deepest demons. Thomas Hodges (Sonata 1962, Dear Harvey, Time Travelers at Joe's Pub) is a songwriter and performer who crafts songs of profound catharsis to release ourselves from beneath the weight of unspoken emotions. Through speaking the unspeakable into existence the audience is sure to walk away from Skyclad with a new feeling of strength to manifest the exorcism of their own demons.

"Skyclad" plays The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:30pm. There is a $20-$50 cover charge. Tickets and information are available at www.thegreenroom42.venuetix.com