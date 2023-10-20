Broadway's Becca Ayers and Grace Stockdale Will Appear in SKYCLAD: A Witchy Evening Of Music By Thomas Hodges

The performance is on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:30pm.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY Photo 2 Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY
Shaina Taub's SUFFS Will Transfer to Broadway in April 2024 Photo 3 SUFFS Will Transfer to Broadway in Spring 2024
Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 4 Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Broadway's Becca Ayers and Grace Stockdale Will Appear in SKYCLAD: A Witchy Evening Of Music By Thomas Hodges

Broadway's Becca Ayers and Grace Stockdale Will Appear in SKYCLAD: A Witchy Evening Of Music By Thomas Hodges

THE GREEN ROOM 42, presents "Skyclad', an evening of original music and spellcasting hosted and accompanied by Thomas Hodges on November 16, 2023 at 9:30pm. Join Broadway's Becca Ayers (1776, The Addams Family), Grace Stockdale (1776, Waitress), Joshua Pyram (Wildin' Out), Darian Peer (Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical), Ryan James Monroe (Time Travelers), Gracie Lee Brown (Say Goodnight Gracie) and Devin Kessler at The Green Room 42 for an evening of new songs celebrating vulnerability and gratitude through the songs of Thomas Hodges (Sonata 1962, Dear Harvey). "Skyclad" will feature a night of music from his musicals, his albums, and songs being sung for the first time by New York City's best.

The word Skyclad refers to the practice of ritual nudity, having no armor and standing exposed against the elements. Spellcasting is real and through music we can exorcize our deepest demons. Thomas Hodges (Sonata 1962, Dear Harvey, Time Travelers at Joe's Pub) is a songwriter and performer who crafts songs of profound catharsis to release ourselves from beneath the weight of unspoken emotions. Through speaking the unspeakable into existence the audience is sure to walk away from Skyclad with a new feeling of strength to manifest the exorcism of their own demons.

"Skyclad" plays The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:30pm. There is a $20-$50 cover charge. Tickets and information are available at www.thegreenroom42.venuetix.com

 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: PARTNERSHIP at the Mint Theater Company Photo
Review Roundup: PARTNERSHIP at the Mint Theater Company

Mint Theater Company just celebrated opening night of the American Premiere of Elizabeth Baker’s Partnership. Let's see what the critics had to say...

2
Haydn Gwynne Dies Aged 66 Photo
Haydn Gwynne Dies Aged 66

BroadwayWorld is very sad to report that actor Haydn Gwynne, who starred in Billy Elliot the Musical on stage, has died aged 66.

3
Broadway Cares Red Buckets Fundraising Return To Theaters Tonight Photo
Broadway Cares' Red Buckets Fundraising Return To Theaters Tonight

Red Buckets in the hands of dedicated volunteers, actors and theater staffs will once again pop up in theater lobbies in New York City and across the country as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' eagerly anticipated tradition of in-theater fundraising returns tonight, October 20, 2023.

4
Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage Photo
Photos: First Look at POTUS at Arena Stage

All new photos have been released from POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater. Check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Renée Rapp Pledges Support for Entertainment Community Fund During NY ShowsRenée Rapp Pledges Support for Entertainment Community Fund During NY Shows
Lesli Margherita, Justin Huertas And More To Lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS In Concert at Flint  Repertory TheatreLesli Margherita, Justin Huertas And More To Lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS In Concert at Flint  Repertory Theatre
Elle Fanning Will Make Broadway Debut in Second Stage's APPROPRIATEElle Fanning Will Make Broadway Debut in Second Stage's APPROPRIATE
 David Henry Hwang and James Ijames Join Dramatists Guild Foundation's Board of Directors David Henry Hwang and James Ijames Join Dramatists Guild Foundation's Board of Directors

Videos

First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour! Video
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour!
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway Video
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central DAPHNE
SOME LIKE IT HOT
HARMONY

Recommended For You