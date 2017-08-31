BroadwayWorld Seeks Contributors in Boston and Surrounding Areas

Aug. 31, 2017  

How can I get involved as a Contributing Editor?

All applicants should have excellent writing skills and an enthusiasm for giving local theaters and productions some prominence on BroadwayWorld.com - the largest theater site on the net!

As a Contributing Editor, you will have the opportunity to review the shows of your choice, conduct interviews with local and touring talent, design features of your own choosing for publishing, and work/network with your local theater press reps to bring exposure to the theatrical offerings in your area.

Your compensation as a featured writer with us not only includes exclusive press seats to all of the shows you cover (as is standard in your area and arranged between you and the theater) but also the opportunity to be published under your own byline and publishing profile on both the local and main pages of the site for maximum exposure to our 5M+ monthly visitors!

We're specifically looking for writers in the greater Boston area, able to cover venues in Cape Cod and the Berkshires.

To apply, or for more information, send an email to writefor@bwayworld.com

