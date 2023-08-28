BroadwayWorld Launches The Broadway Match-Up Game

The Broadway Match-Up joins our lineup of games including the Broadway Scramble, Daily Word Game, and Tonys Trivia.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024 Photo 3 THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024
Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as 'Eurydice' in HADESTOWN Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as ‘Eurydice’ in HADESTOWN

BroadwayWorld Launches The Broadway Match-Up Game

We are thrilled to announce the launch of The Broadway Match-Up, an exciting new word game designed specifically for Broadway enthusiasts, which joins our already popular Broadway Scramble, Daily Word Game, and Tonys Trivia.

Are you a Broadway casting and history expert? In each round, you'll be presented with three Broadway stars and three shows that one of them has appeared in. Test out how well you know the work of Broadway's most popular people with The Broadway Match-Up, where you'll match a selection of someone's Broadway credits to the correct performers. 

The Broadway Match-Up isn't just a game - it's an immersive journey celebrating the rich tapestry of Broadway's storied past and its star-studded present. Through each matchup, you'll revisit memorable performances, rediscover forgotten gems, and even stumble upon a surprise or two!

Whether you're a die-hard fan or a casual theatergoer, this game promises to entertain, challenge, and ignite your passion for the magic of Broadway.

Play Match Up

About BroadwayWorld

Based in New York City, BroadwayWorld.com launched in 2003 and is now the largest theatre site on the Internet covering Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and international theatre, including the West End. Reaching over six million monthly visitors in 100 US cities and 45 countries, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

As an industry leader in all things live entertainment, the site's coverage includes TV, Film, Streaming, Movies, Music, Concerts, Opera, Dance, Classical Music and more with exclusive features for industry professionals and ticket-buyers.

BroadwayWorld celebrated its 20th anniversary with a star-studded concert (benefitting Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS) on May 20, 2023, which was officially proclaimed BroadwayWorld Day in New York City by Mayor Eric Adams.

For the latest updates and news, follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Threads and TikTok.







RELATED STORIES

1
Mukelisiwe Goba to Rejoin THE LION KING Tour as Rafiki Photo
Mukelisiwe Goba to Rejoin THE LION KING Tour as 'Rafiki'

Get the latest news on Disney's The Lion King North American Tour as Mukelisiwe Goba makes a triumphant return as 'Rafiki'. Find out all the details and dates for this highly anticipated production.

2
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Offer $9.75 Tickets Photo
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Offer $9.75 Tickets

Immerse yourself in the world of Harry Potter with a special 'Back to Hogwarts' ticket promotion for the acclaimed play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer to experience the magic live on stage.

3
FUNNY GIRL Breaks Own Box Office Record in Final Weeks Photo
FUNNY GIRL Breaks Own Box Office Record in Final Weeks

With just eight performances remaining, the first-ever Broadway revival of Funny Girl has broken its own box office record for the highest grossing 8-performance week at the August Wilson Theatre for the week ending August 27 with a final gross of $2,133,143.44.

4
Constance Wu & Corbin Bleu to Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Constance Wu & Corbin Bleu to Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get the scoop on the latest casting news for Little Shop of Horrors, as Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu join the cast!

From This Author - Team BWW

Broadway Buying Guide: August 28, 2023Broadway Buying Guide: August 28, 2023
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 8/28/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 8/28/2023
What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
Broadway Jukebox: Back To SchoolBroadway Jukebox: Back To School

Videos

Video: Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video Video: Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
WICKED
SIX

Recommended For You