BroadwayWorld Launches The Broadway Match-Up Game

We are thrilled to announce the launch of The Broadway Match-Up, an exciting new word game designed specifically for Broadway enthusiasts, which joins our already popular Broadway Scramble, Daily Word Game, and Tonys Trivia.

Are you a Broadway casting and history expert? In each round, you'll be presented with three Broadway stars and three shows that one of them has appeared in. Test out how well you know the work of Broadway's most popular people with The Broadway Match-Up, where you'll match a selection of someone's Broadway credits to the correct performers.

The Broadway Match-Up isn't just a game - it's an immersive journey celebrating the rich tapestry of Broadway's storied past and its star-studded present. Through each matchup, you'll revisit memorable performances, rediscover forgotten gems, and even stumble upon a surprise or two!

Whether you're a die-hard fan or a casual theatergoer, this game promises to entertain, challenge, and ignite your passion for the magic of Broadway.

