BroadwayWorld Is Casting Teen Critics!

Does your teenager have a lot to say about Broadway? Submit them today!

By: Jun. 13, 2023

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce the expansion of our Kid Critics series to include the voices of Broadway-obsessed teenagers! Now we're on the hunt for new junior correspondents.

We are looking for theatre-loving teens (age 13-16), who live in the New York City area, and have lots of things to say about Broadway. If you know a teenager with a ton of personality, who'd be perfect for the job, submit a 1-5 minute video of them talking about something having to do with theatre- a recent production they saw, a favorite show, cast album, film adaptation, or any Broadway-related topic that interests them.

The selected teens will get the opportunity to see Broadway shows and and attend theatre-adjacent events (for free!) with an accompanying adult.

Email submissions (with a YouTube link or file attachment) to Nicole@broadwayworld.com, with the subject line 'TEEN CRITICS'.

Video: The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Photo
Video: The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA

Kid Critics continues with Vivi (11), Patrick (13), and Evangeline (10), who recently headed to the Imperial Theatre to check out Bad Cinderella.

Video: The Kid Critics Take Bite Out of THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Photo
Video: The Kid Critics Take Bite Out of THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW

BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics got to see The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and they are telling us what they thought in this video!

Video: The Kid Critics Get Swept Away By THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Photo
Video: The Kid Critics Get Swept Away By THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS

BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics watched The Wind in the Willows, which is now available to stream on BroadwayHD, and they are telling us what they thought in this video!

Video: The Kid Critics Cant Stop Their Feelings for & JULIET Photo
Video: The Kid Critics Can't Stop Their Feelings for & JULIET

BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics got & Juliet on Broadway and they are telling us what they thought in this video!

