BroadwayWorld Is Casting Teen Critics!

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce the expansion of our Kid Critics series to include the voices of Broadway-obsessed teenagers! Now we're on the hunt for new junior correspondents.

We are looking for theatre-loving teens (age 13-16), who live in the New York City area, and have lots of things to say about Broadway. If you know a teenager with a ton of personality, who'd be perfect for the job, submit a 1-5 minute video of them talking about something having to do with theatre- a recent production they saw, a favorite show, cast album, film adaptation, or any Broadway-related topic that interests them.

The selected teens will get the opportunity to see Broadway shows and and attend theatre-adjacent events (for free!) with an accompanying adult.

Email submissions (with a YouTube link or file attachment) to Nicole@broadwayworld.com, with the subject line 'TEEN CRITICS'.