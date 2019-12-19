BroadwayHD's January Lineup Includes RED, HENRY IV, and BRIGADOON

BroadwayHD dives into the new decade with a collection of awe-inspiring and bold productions this month. Leading the roster is the 1954 classic film Brigadoon, starring Cyd Charisse and Gene Kelly, which comes to the platform on January 1. Six-time Tony Award-nominated production of Red, starring Tony Nominee Alfred Molina and Harry Potter film star Alfred Enoch, will be available starting January 9. Donmar Warehouse's contemporary and innovative all-female production of Shakespeare's Henry IV makes its way to the platform on January 16, while Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht's The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny joins on January 23. Finally, one of the greatest successes of the National Ballet of Norway, the stunning ballet Hedda Gabler, will be available on January 30.

"BroadwayHD is entering the new year with a delightful roundup of shows," said BroadwayHD co-founders, award-winning producers and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley. "From classics like Brigadoon to the reimagined works of Henry IV, subscribers are in for hours of binge-worthy theater this month."

See below for a full line-up of what BroadwayHD subscribers can see starting this January:

January 1, 2020 - Brigadoon

In this 1954 classic, Tommy Albright (Gene Kelly) and Jeff Douglas (Van Johnson), two American pals on a Scottish hunting trip, get lost in the woods and come upon the magical village of Brigadoon. Rising out of the Scottish mist only once every 100 years, and only for one day, Brigadoon is an enchanted place where life is simpler and easier, untouched by the worries of the modern world. When Tommy falls for beautiful villager Fiona Campbell (Cyd Charisse), he must decide whether to stay or to return to his life.

January 9, 2020 - Red

Master abstract expressionist Mark Rothko has just landed the biggest commission in the history of modern art, a series of murals for New York's famed Four Seasons restaurant, in the newly designed Seagram building on Park Avenue. In the two fascinating years that follow, Rothko works feverishly with his young assistant, Ken, in his studio on the Bowery. But when Ken gains the confidence to challenge him, Rothko faces the agonizing possibility that his crowning achievement could also become his undoing. Based on the original Donmar Warehouse production, this six-time Tony Award nominated new production of Oscar nominated writer John Logan's Red is filmed at the Wyndam's Theatre on London's West End. Award-winning stage and screen actor Alfred Molina reprises his critically acclaimed performance as the American abstract expressionist painter Mark Rothko. He is joined by rising star Alfred Enoch, of U.S. television drama series How to Get Away With Murder, and the Harry Potter film franchise, as his assistant Ken.

January 16, 2020 - Henry IV

This innovative film, recorded before a live audience, documents The Donmar Warehouse's all-female stage production, adapted from William Shakespeare's two plays about King Henry IV, Prince Hal and Falstaff. The bold, contemporary production is presented as if played by inmates of a women's prison. The director for both stage and screen is Phyllida Lloyd, and Dame Harriet Walter is Henry IV.

January 23, 2020 - The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny

Composed by Kurt Weill and Lyrics by Bertolt Brecht, this production tells the story of a city lost in the middle of a desert and run by three thugs. In twenty scenes, the production combines enormous inventiveness, joy and energy with awe-inspiring ferocity. Perfect casting brings together a group of singers - Measha Brueggergosman, Michael König, Jane Henschel and Willard White. The Teatro Real Orchestra and Chorus are directed by young Spanish conductor Pablo Heras-Casado.

January 30, 2020 - Hedda Gabler

One of the greatest successes of the National Ballet of Norway, renowned stage director, Marit Moum Aune, transforms Henrik Ibsen's play into a ballet titled Hedda Gabler. In the fall of 2017, we meet Hedda Gabler on the main stage of the Norwegian State Opera. Hedda is furious because her disappointment is gnawing. The honeymoon in Europe is behind her, and now she has returned home with her husband, Jorgen. Nothing was as she had thought. And when her former lover, Eilert Loevborg, emerges, she reacts in a dangerous way for everyone, including herself.

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions.





