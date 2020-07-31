BroadwayHD Announces August Lineup, Including TRUE WEST, A DOLL'S HOUSE, and More

Other shows include Summer Stock and Comedy of Errors.

BroadwayHD, the premiere streaming service for theater fans, today announced its hot new August lineup with popular comedy and musical titles to watch all month long! Leading the way this month is Summer Stock, the 1950's movie directed by Charles Walters, which stars Judy Garland, Gene Kelly and Eddie Bracken, on August 1st. The film follows the story of a small-town farmer, down on her luck, who finds her homestead invaded by a theatrical troupe invited to stay by her ne'er-do-well sister. Next are Digital Theatre's live captures of Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House, at London's Young Vic Theatre, on August 6th, followed by Sam Shepard's True West, at the Tricycle Theatre in London, on August 11th.

Also coming to the streaming service this month will be one of Shakespeare's early comedies, The Comedy of Errors, which is a fast-paced farce exploring mistaken identities and relations lost and found. This production was devised and directed by Paul Hunter in collaboration with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

"BroadwayHD is proud to be a leading platform for live theater digital captures and we are thrilled to continue providing viewers with premium content to watch from home," said BroadwayHD co-founders, award-winning producers and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley. "We have an exciting lineup of comedy, mystery and musical titles coming to the service this month that we know the fans will love."

See below for a full line-up of what BroadwayHD subscribers can see starting this August:

Summer Stock - August 1st

Judy Garland and Gene Kelly star in this singing, dancing, romantic musical comedy. To save Jane Falbury's (Garland) Connecticut farm, Jane's sister, Abigail (Gloria DeHaven), convinces Herb Blake (Phil Silvers), the producer of a new Broadway show to rehearse on her farm. Although Abigail is set to star with her current beau, Joe Ross (Gene Kelly), Jane and Joe are instantly attracted to each other. When the petulant Abigail walks off the stage just before opening, a reluctant Jane steps in to save the show.

A Doll's House - August 6th

In Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House, Nora Helmer, having fraudulently borrowed money to save her husband, is forced to reveal her secret and, in doing so, reassess her life as it stands. This production, directed by Carrie Cracknell, was captured by Digital Theatre live at London's Young Vic theatre.

True West- August 11th

Often hailed as Sam Shepard's masterpiece, True West deconstructs the damaged relationship between two estranged brothers who are striving for success. Director Phillip Breen combines comedic elements with unnerving silences in this tension-filled production, captured by Digital Theatre live at the Tricycle Theatre, London.

Comedy of Errors - August 20th

One of Shakespeare's early comedies, The Comedy of Errors is a fast-paced farce exploring mistaken identities and relations lost and found. This production was captured by Digital Theatre live at the Clapham Community Project and was devised and directed by Paul Hunter in collaboration with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musical including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, The Phantom of The Opera, The King and I, Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.

