Broadway at the Cabaret: Tony Yazbeck, Matt Doyle, Rebecca Luker & Many More

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, December 9-15, 2018. Come hear the music play!

Matt Doyle: Make the Season Bright

December 10 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Matt Doyle returns to Feinstein's/54 Below straight from The Old Globe Theatre in San Diego, where he starred in the Broadway-bound musical The Heart of Rock and Roll. He is joined by his band, The Whiskey 5, to celebrate his holiday album, Make The Season Bright, with favorites such as "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," "Sleigh Ride," "The Christmas Song," and many more. Special guests include Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Katie Rose Clarke (Wicked, Heart of Rock and Roll), Marissa Rosen (The Marvelous Wonderettes), Katie Gassert, and many more.

Broadway Goes A Cappella III

December 10 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

After two sold out performances, Broadway Goes A Cappella returns to Feinstein's/54 Below! Broadway and A Cappella veterans come together for another very special performance of classic and contemporary theatre songs, performed completely without instruments. Performers will include Virginia Cavaliere (In The Heights, Straight Outta Oz), Katherine Doherty (Mary Poppins, A Little Night Music), AJ Holmes (Book of Mormon, Twisted), Joseph Spinelli (Rent, American Idiot), and many more.

Villain: DeBlanks

December 12 at Birdland - BUY TICKETS

A Time Out NY Critics' Pick, Villain: DeBlanks, written by Billy Mitchell, is an uproarious improvisational comedy where the cast says words the audience puts in their mouths! The audience provides nouns, adjectives, and verbs (the wilder, the better), and the actors provide the laughs-uncensored and unrehearsed-as they solve the mystery of Philip DeBlanks' untimely demise. Celebrity guests will include Julie Halston ("Sex and the City," Tootsie), three-time Tony-nominee Rebecca Luker (Music Man, Mary Poppins), Tony-nominee Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe's Café, "SMASH"), Tony nominee Micah Stock (It's Only A Play, The Front Page), Jeff Hiller ("30 Rock," Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson), and Jared Zirilli (Summer, Lysistrata Jones).

The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Concert

December 13 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Kick off your holiday season with the best is-it-a-Christmas-story-is-it-a-Halloween-story of our time, The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Concert! Starring Heath Saunders (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Jack, and Natalie Walker (Puffs: Or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic, Twitter) as Sally, the evening will feature Danny Elfman's iconic score performed by several of your Broadway faves, plenty of mischief, and maybe some treats if you're nice. Join us as we kidnap the Sandy Claws, sing about boys who may-or-may-not like us, and bring joyful terror to the world!

Tony Yazbeck and Friends

December 13 at Birdland - BUY TICKETS

Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck invites you to join him and some of his most talented friends to toast the holiday season. He and his musical buddies, including Isabel Leonard (Marnie at the Metropolitan Opera), Clyde Alves (On The Town), and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It), and many more, will perform some of your favorite holiday tunes and a few beloved Broadway favorites. Tony Yazbeck made his Broadway debut at age 11 in the Tyne Daly-led revival of Gypsy. He has since appeared on Broadway as Al in A Chorus Line, Tulsa in Gypsy, Phil Davis in Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Billy Flynn in Chicago, J.M. Barrie in Finding Neverland and as one of the co-stars in Prince of Broadway. He was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his turn as Gabey in the Broadway revival of On The Town.

