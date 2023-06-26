Broadway and Television Actor John Deyle Passes Away at 68

Click Here for More on Obituaries

Broadway and television actor John Deyle has passed away from esophageal cancer at the age of 68.

Deyle appeared in multiple Broadway musicals and more than 100 television commercials.

John Deyle was born on 6 July 1954 in Rochester, New York. His Broadway credits include the 1980 revival of Camelot, the original Broadway production of Footloose in 2000, and the Broadway production of Urinetown (as Senator Fipp) from 2001 to 2004.

Additional theatre credits include The Fantasticks Off-Broadway, Pal Joey at New York City Center's Encores! and more.

In addition to appearing in more than 100 commercials, Deyle also appeared on Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Good Wife and more.