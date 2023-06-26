Broadway and Television Actor John Deyle Passes Away at 68

Deyle appeared in multiple Broadway musicals and more than 100 television commercials. 

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 2 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!
Auli'i Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Norm Lewis, and More Will Lead Manhattan Concert Producti Photo 4 Cravalho, Fisher, Lewis, and More Will Lead CHILDREN OF EDEN Concert

Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries
Broadway and Television Actor John Deyle Passes Away at 68

Broadway and television actor John Deyle has passed away from esophageal cancer at the age of 68. 

Deyle appeared in multiple Broadway musicals and more than 100 television commercials. 

John Deyle was born on 6 July 1954 in Rochester, New York. His Broadway credits include the 1980 revival of Camelot, the original Broadway production of Footloose in 2000, and the Broadway production of Urinetown (as Senator Fipp) from 2001 to 2004. 

Additional theatre credits include The Fantasticks Off-Broadway, Pal Joey at New York City Center's Encores! and more. 

In addition to appearing in more than 100 commercials, Deyle also appeared on Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Good Wife and more. 




RELATED STORIES

1
Tony Winning Lyricist and Songwriter Sheldon Harnick Dies at Age 99 Photo
Tony Winning Lyricist and Songwriter Sheldon Harnick Dies at Age 99

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Sheldon Harnick, lyricist known for Fiddler on the Roof, Fiorello!, She Loves Me, and many more, has died at age 99.

2
Stage and Screen Actor and Director Paxton Whitehead Dies at 85 Photo
Stage and Screen Actor and Director Paxton Whitehead Dies at 85

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor and director Paxton Whitehead has died at age 85.

3
Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo
Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87

Oscar-winning actor and former MP Glenda Jackson has died at the age of 87, her agent has said.

4
Film And Stage Actor Treat Williams Dies At Age 71 Following Motorcycle Accident Photo
Film And Stage Actor Treat Williams Dies At Age 71 Following Motorcycle Accident

It has been reported that actor Treat Williams has died at the age of 71 in a motorcycle accident.

More Hot Stories For You

Listen: Alex Brightman Talks BEETLEJUICE and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Alex Brightman Talks BEETLEJUICE and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
Wake Up With BWW 6/26: Broadway's Upcoming Summer/Fall Shows, and More!Wake Up With BWW 6/26: Broadway's Upcoming Summer/Fall Shows, and More!
Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music HallSara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall
Video: Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDSVideo: Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS

Videos

Video: Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards Video Video: Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS Video
Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS
Watch Vosk, Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Video
Watch Vosk, Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You