Broadway and Beyond TV Launches Today In Over 90 Airports

The series is hosted by Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer, Catherine Schreiber.

Today, Monday, October 26th, the first season of Broadway and Beyond TV series launches in major airports in NORTH AMERICA and the UK on ReachTV. Hosted by Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer, Catherine Schreiber, this new series of exclusive interviews gives an insider's look at the creation of Broadway shows and focuses on the importance of theatre. Each episode can also be seen on BroadwayandBeyondTV.com and related Facebook, Instagram and Twitter social channels, ReachTV.com and CatherineSchreiberProductions.com

The first episode of Broadway and Beyond TV, which was recorded prior to the pandemic shutdown, goes backstage at The Cher Show on Broadway with producer Flody Suarez, giving an exclusive look at the inner workings of the popular musical, including a close-up look at the 3500 costume pieces, 130 hair and wig elements and so many other fascinating elements that go into a show as well as focusing on the importance of Cher as an inspiration.

Future episodes in the 8-show first season, some filmed on location and others recorded remotely, include interviews with dazzling newcomers Bianca Horn and Ashley Reyes on the Tony-Award winning set of The Play That Goes Wrong; a two-part interview with Tony Award-winning playwright and book writer Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, The Addams Family, Peter and the Starcatcher, The Cher Show); hot leading man and producer Brandon Victor Dixon (Motown, Hamilton, Shuffle Along, The Scottsboro Boys, The Color Purple); Broadway favorite Matt Doyle (Company [delayed 2020], Spring Awakening, Bye Bye, Birdie, The Book of Mormon); exciting Producer Brian Moreland (Thoughts of a Colored Man, Blue, American Buffalo [delayed 2020], Lifespan of a Fact, Sea Wall / A Life); "Downton Abbey," "The Crown," and Broadway star Harry Hadden-Paton (My Fair Lady, Flying Over Sunset [delayed 2020]).

Creator and Executive Producer Catherine Schreiber said "I want to share my passion for the theatre and its importance in changing people's lives. With Broadway and Beyond TV I hope to give an insider's look into what happens beyond the stage. As a producer on Broadway and in London, I have remarkable access to interview directors, stage managers, costume, lighting and sound designers, musicians, chorus performers and so many others. It's important to me that focus is given to the many brilliant women and BIPOC theater artists and creators who play such a vital role in making Broadway happen. My hope is to inspire young people to pursue a life in the performing arts when they see the variety of jobs and people who put on a Broadway show.

"With the pandemic causing the Governor of New York State to shut Broadway down until next year, I thought it was important to speak to theatre makers who cannot currently practice their craft. Some interviews which were originally planned to be in person have been done remotely. We need to hear those stories now.

"I went to ReachTV because this is such an exciting platform with an incredible potential audience. Their streaming content reached over 100 million travelers per month Pre-COVID in many airports across the US, including all-three major New York City airports, LAX and major theatre markets in between. Also showing in Canada and the UK including Heathrow and Gatwick."

"ReachTV creates its own original content series and has partnerships with many of the major networks to co-produce originals and stream their existing programs on content relevant to our audience from Hollywood to Sports, from Food Channels to AMC's HipHop, but we had a hole in our programming when it came to the theater. We think this is a fabulous way to bring Broadway inside information to our tastemaker audience. Launching immediately across our airport network and our reachtv.com website enabling our audience across NORTH AMERICA and globally the chance to experience Broadway." Lynnwood Bibbens CEO of ReachTV

The first season of Broadway and Beyond TV will run weekly episodes in all airports served by ReachTV for an 8-week flight. Information can be found on reachtv.com and BroadwayandBeyondtv.com as well as on catherineschreiberproductions.com

Broadway and Beyond TV First Flight Production Credits

Cher and Play that Goes Wrong on-stage interviews:

Executive Producers: Catherine Schreiber, Roundhead Creative, Reach Studios

Created/Host: Catherine Schreiber

Senior Editor: Justin Schultz

Title sequence: Dave Hagen

Additional Editing: Erin Danielle Krebs

Virtual interviews:

Executive Producer/Creator/Host: Catherine Schreiber

Editor: Erin Danielle Krebs

Title Sequence: Dave Hagen

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You