Broadway Women's Fund Releases Third Annual List of 'Women to Watch on Broadway'

The Broadway Women's Fund has just released its third annual list of Women to Watch on Broadway.

"This list, curated by Broadway Women's Fund leadership based on nominations by advisory board members, is by no means comprehensive. In fact, no list would do justice to the amount of capable and talented women in our industry. But we look forward to spotlighting additional future leaders in the years to come, and we hope that this initiative encourages Broadway industry members to look outside of their networks when hiring, and to empower the many women ready to step up into top roles."

Check out the full list of women below, and learn more about them here.

Alyson Ahrns- Director of Communications/Public Relations

Melis Aker- Playwright/Bookwriter/Composer

Cristina Angeles- Director/Playwright/Producer/Artistic Director

Ngozi Anyanwu- Playwright/Bookwriter

Julie Boardman- Producer/Entrepreneur

Adrienne Campbell-Holt- Director/Choreographer

November Christine- Composer/Lyricist/Bookwriter

Andrea Daly- Composer/Lyricist/Bookwriter

Victoria Deiorio- Sound Designer

Sarah Gancher- Playwright/Bookwriter

Erica Hemminger- Set Designer

Marlo Hunter- Director/Choreographer

Aja M. Jackson- Lighting Designer

Nicole Johnson- Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Director

Candis Jones- Director

Lawryn Lacroix- Producer/Playwright

Twi McCallum- Sound Designer

Cynthia Meng- Music Director

Rebecca J Michelson- Photographer/Videographer

Madeline Myers- Composer/Lyricist

Cambra Overend- Producer

Ming Peiffer- Playwright

Maya Phillips- Theatre Critic

Diana Salameh- Director of Marketing and Communications

Angela Sclafani- Composer/Lyricist

Melissa Shakun- Set Designer

Heather Shields- Producer/General Manager

Yuvika Tolani- Producer

Siani Woods- General Manager

Jeanette Yew- Lighting Designer/Projection Designer