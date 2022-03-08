Broadway Women's Fund Releases Third Annual List of 'Women to Watch on Broadway'
The list includes directors, producers, writers, technicians and more!
The Broadway Women's Fund has just released its third annual list of Women to Watch on Broadway.
"This list, curated by Broadway Women's Fund leadership based on nominations by advisory board members, is by no means comprehensive. In fact, no list would do justice to the amount of capable and talented women in our industry. But we look forward to spotlighting additional future leaders in the years to come, and we hope that this initiative encourages Broadway industry members to look outside of their networks when hiring, and to empower the many women ready to step up into top roles."
Check out the full list of women below, and learn more about them here.
Alyson Ahrns- Director of Communications/Public Relations
Melis Aker- Playwright/Bookwriter/Composer
Cristina Angeles- Director/Playwright/Producer/Artistic Director
Ngozi Anyanwu- Playwright/Bookwriter
Julie Boardman- Producer/Entrepreneur
Adrienne Campbell-Holt- Director/Choreographer
November Christine- Composer/Lyricist/Bookwriter
Andrea Daly- Composer/Lyricist/Bookwriter
Victoria Deiorio- Sound Designer
Sarah Gancher- Playwright/Bookwriter
Erica Hemminger- Set Designer
Marlo Hunter- Director/Choreographer
Aja M. Jackson- Lighting Designer
Nicole Johnson- Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Director
Candis Jones- Director
Lawryn Lacroix- Producer/Playwright
Twi McCallum- Sound Designer
Cynthia Meng- Music Director
Rebecca J Michelson- Photographer/Videographer
Madeline Myers- Composer/Lyricist
Cambra Overend- Producer
Ming Peiffer- Playwright
Maya Phillips- Theatre Critic
Diana Salameh- Director of Marketing and Communications
Angela Sclafani- Composer/Lyricist
Melissa Shakun- Set Designer
Heather Shields- Producer/General Manager
Yuvika Tolani- Producer
Siani Woods- General Manager
Jeanette Yew- Lighting Designer/Projection Designer