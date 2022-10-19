Broadway Women's Alliance Partners With Little Words Project on Exclusive Bracelet

The Broadway Women's Alliance has teamed up with the innovative bracelet company Little Words Project to create an exclusive special edition bracelet with one of their tentpole beliefs: You Should Know Her. Dedicated to fostering community and supporting, The Broadway Women's Alliance mission is to support, connect, and empower women. With these core values in mind, their multimedia series "You Should Know Her" highlights women working behind-the-scenes to make Broadway happen. For each "You Should Know Her" bracelet sold ($30 per bracelet), 25% will be donated to the Broadway Women's Alliance to help support the organization's free membership, networking, and programming events.

To purchase the exclusive bracelet, visit littlewordsproject.com/products/you-should-know-her.

"As a women-owned company, we're so thrilled to support the Broadway Women's Alliance in this way," Brand Director Mariah Grippo commented." "Like the BWA, connecting people is the principal upon which the Little Words Project was founded."

"Like the Broadway Women's Alliance, Little Words Project is so much more than what it seems on the surface. While I'm a long-time fan of their bracelets, it's their mission to spread kindness and positivity that makes them so successful, and that's what I hope BWA is doing for women in the theater community," Broadway Women's Alliance co-founder Molly Barnett added. "I can't wait to buy a BWA x Little Words Project bracelet for every woman I know this holiday season!"

The Broadway Women's Alliance is a peer-to-peer networking and programming organization of more than 700 female-identifying professionals on the business side of Broadway. Through a series of programming ranging from networking events to symposiums with Broadway thought leaders, the core of this group lies in the benefits of connection, support, and empowerment we can provide each other. Membership is free, and our members include both business owners and employees representing a wide range of theatrical professions including marketers, general & company managers, theater owners, producers, press agents, casting directors, lawyers, company managers and many more.

The BWA's six-part documentary series, "Here's to the Ladies Who," created and produced with YesAnd Productions, chronicles the stories of the women working on the business side of Broadway (and beyond), how they adapted during the Broadway shutdown, and how they helped relaunch the industry. To watch the first three episodes, click here.

Broadway Women's Alliance is a non-profit organization; to donate and help keep membership free, visit TheBroadwayWomensAlliance.com.

ABOUT LITTLE WORDS PROJECT Founded in 2013 by recent college graduate Adriana Carrig, from her parents' basement, Little Words Project creates handcrafted word bracelets with words of kindness and motivation. The brand has a cult following of loyal customers and boasts celebrity fans including Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Eva Longoria, Kourtney Kardashian, and more. In 2021, LWP opened its flagship locations on Bleecker Street in Manhattan's West Village, NoLita and at the Jersey Shore with plans to expand stores nationwide. In 2022, Little Words Project has raised over $150k for charity and continues its commitment to giving back through its Little Words, Big Impact initiative.