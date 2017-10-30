Broadway Veteran Martin Short To Be Honored at The Chemotherapy Foundation Fundraiser

The Chemotherapy Foundation, a not-for-profit organization providing crucial start-up seed money grants for innovative cancer research projects presents a fundraiser evening on November 8 at the AMC Theatres-Empire 25, 42nd Street in New York City. This event supports an ovarian cancer research grant award.

Stage, television and film star Martin Short will receive a Humanitarian Award for his ongoing participation in programs advancing public education and progress in control of ovarian cancer.

The award winning documentary film "Walk on the Wild Side" produced and directed by Germaine McCormack-Kos will be screened. Ms. McCormack-Kos tells her against-all-odds ovarian cancer survival story and interviews pioneering hero-oncologists of renown. Award winning composer George Fenton scored the film.

Dr. James Holland, Professor of Neoplastic Diseases, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai will receive the Medical Science Award.

Following the film screening and the program, there will be a meet-and-greet with all the honorees during a gala food and wine reception catered by Dean and DeLuca. Media Personality Valerie Smaldone is the evening's emcee.

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, go to www.chemotherapyfoundation.org.

Related Articles