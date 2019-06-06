Broadway-Themed Cocktails to Sweeten Up the 2019 Tony Awards!

Celebrate the Tonys in style!

Anybody want a drink? The Tonys are, at their core, underneath all the madness, stress, and anxiety, a celebration of the theatre community. What does every great celebration need? Some killer cocktails of course! Spice up your Tonys viewing party or simply make an evening of your watch with some of our recipes themed after this year's shows!

Our Lady of the Underground

Summer is on its way and Persephone is enjoying her time topside, time to join the party! Not even the goddess could resist the temptation of the pomegranate so we're dedicating this gin fizz to her.

2 oz. gin

1 oz. pomegranate liqueur

1/2 oz. lime juice

1/2 oz, simple syrup

4 oz. tonic water

6 pomegranate seeds

Mix ingredients and serve over ice. Garnish with six pomegranate seeds, one for each month Persephone spends with her husband Hades.

Too Darn Hot

Or: How It Feels to Watch Kelli O'Hara Yell at Men

1 1/2 oz. tequila

3/4 oz. honey

3/4 oz. lime juice

1/2 oz. elderflower liqueur

1-2 slices of jalapeño

Add ingredients to cocktail shaker and stir until combined. Add ice and shake it like your husband just tried to mansplain your stage directions. Serve over crushed ice.

(If you're not a huge fan of spice or your feminism is all the spice you need, don't add the jalapeño to the shaker, simply drop into finished cocktail.)

Won't Let You Down

Yes, this is a Long Island Iced Tea. In the spirit of Tootsie, we're taking something familiar and giving it a new name. Plus the best drink for an out-of-work actor's wallet is four drinks in one.

3/4 oz. tequila

3/4 oz. vodka

3/4 oz. gin

3/4 oz. white rum

1 1/2 oz. triple sec

3/4 oz. cola

3/4 oz. lemon juice

Pour over ice until you feel like a natural woman.

Stephanie J. Block's Tony Life After Love

As much as we'd like to say add a little sparkle to your evening with some sparkling wine, it's Cher. Splurge for real champagne. Let some gold flakes do the talking.

5 oz. champagne

dash of rose water (or rose liqueur if you can get it)

dash of Grand Marnier

1 tsp. edible gold flakes

In a champagne flute, combine and top with edible gold flakes.

Or just add gold flakes to some champagne. You're the star of your own life, you make the call.

The Punch Line

The best part of prom may be the dancing, the dressing up, or hanging with your date depending on your point of view, but don't neglect the punch! And if you're over 21, make sure to give it some zazz in the form of champagne or vodka.

12 oz. frozen raspberry lemonade concentrate

3 cups of water

3/4 teaspoon lime juice

12 oz. lemon-lime soda

1 cup crushed ice

Garnish with rainbow ice cubes, some rockin' dance moves, and love for your neighbor.

Gin & Juice! Gin & Juice! Gin & Juice!

Say it three times and an undead companion may appear. Have three and you may become undead yourself. It's that whole being hungover thing.

2 oz. gin

3 oz. orange juice

2 oz. grapefruit juice

dash of blue Curaçao for color

Mix ingredients, pour over ice, and then it's showtime.

Evening Constitutional

Any drink you want, any way you want it

Because we all have the inalienable right to enjoy, and even if a drink wasn't specifically mentioned, by name, in this article, it's still important, protected, and allowed to be here.

