Broadway Theatre Project Welcomes Ann Morrison To This Summer's  Musical Theatre Program SHAPING THE ARTIST

Ann Morrison, an award winning actress, writer, teacher and director for over 45 years will be joining the prestigious faculty of Broadway Theatre Project for this summer's musical theatre program "Shaping The Artist."

As an actress, Ann Morrison starred on Broadway in Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along directed by Harold Prince (1982 Theatre World Award) and in LoveMuzik (2007); London's West End in Peg; Off-Broadway in the musical Goblin Market (Drama Desk Award nom)and joined the cast of Forbidden Broadway, as well as being part of many other musicals.

"I'm really excited to work on vocal performance with the BTP students and prepare them to be fuller performers," says Ann Morrison who is also the Co-Founder and Artistic Director of SaraSolo Productions for solo theatre artists in Sarasota, Florida. "I love to help develop students in their art form, and get the very best out of them"

Morrison has taught at Broadway Theatre Project several times over the years and feels it is an incredible experience for young adults wanting to pursue a career in musical theatre.

"We are delighted to bring in Annie Morrison to this year's summer musical theatre project", announced Debra McWaters, BTP's Co-Founder and Artistic Director. "Annie is a powerhouse! She's filled with energy and knowledge and has an innate ability to give superb, professional hands-on training. She has been a guest faculty member here many times and continues to prove that she is one of the apprentices' all-time favorite teachers".

This summer's Broadway Theatre Project "Shaping The Artist" begins June 19th and finishes June 29th, 2024, and will be held at the University of South Florida College of the Arts. For more information please visit: www.BroadwayTheatreProject.com.