Jul. 27, 2018  

Broadway Takes To Twitter Over Transphobic New York Times Review For HEAD OVER HEELS

UPDATE: Ben Brantley has issued an apology over his review for HEAD OVER HEELS. To read more click here.

Late Thursday evening, following the publication of the New York Times theatre review of Head Over Heels, members of the Broadway community took to social media to express outrage over a review which many have dubbed transphobic.

Early in the review, critic Ben Brantley seems to invalidate an entire gender identity, writing "And its dichotomous nature matches the didactic thrust of a show that celebrates the importance of not being (and pardon me, for trotting out what's starting to feel like the decade's most overused word) binary."

Later in the review he purposefully misgenders a non-binary character, played by trans actress Peppermint (the first openly trans woman to play a principal role on Broadway) - writing "Dametas (Tom Alan Robbins), the King's viceroy and father of Mopsa, finds himself strangely drawn to her - I mean them."

In the show, it is explicitly stated early on (and is a major plot point) that the character Brantley is referring to uses the pronouns they/them.

See just some of the comments from the community below:




















































