Broadway Rise on the Upper West Side to Launch New After-School Performing Arts Program

Broadway Rise, the Upper West Side's premier performing arts academy, is launching its brand-new After-School Performing Arts Program, beginning September 16th, 2024. This program is designed to offer students aged 5-18 a unique opportunity to explore their passion for the performing arts, all within a supportive and nurturing environment.

Eloïse Ghislaine, Founder and Artistic Director of Broadway Rise, brings her experience as a professional actor and performing arts educator to the neighborhood with enthusiasm. "I am thrilled to be launching BRAVADO's exciting new After-School Performing Arts Program on the Upper West Side! We have some exciting plans for this year and beyond." She adds, "Even with my background as a professional actor, my fondest performing memories come from After-School Youth Theater. Me and my team are dedicated to providing our students with the opportunity to learn new skills, connect with like-minded peers, and build confidence in a safe space outside their school environment."

The After-School Performing Arts Program at Broadway Rise offers a diverse range of classes, including acting, musical theater, and audition technique, tailored to accommodate students at all skill levels. Whether a child is a budding performer or an experienced actor, Broadway Rise's expert instructors will guide them in developing their talents and building confidence both on and off the stage.

To celebrate the launch, Broadway Rise is offering a special 20% Off Early-Bird discount for those who enroll by August 31st, 2024. This limited-time offer is a fantastic opportunity for families to secure a spot in this highly anticipated program at a reduced rate.

Broadway Rise is located at 2504 Broadway (the corner of 93rd St & Broadway) within the Advent Church, making it easily accessible to families in the area. The program is designed to complement students' academic schedules, providing a creative and enriching outlet after school hours.

Enrollment is now open, and spaces are limited. Parents are encouraged to take advantage of the Early-Bird Offer by visiting their website www.broadwayriseacademy.com and entering the code - BROADWAYWORLD24