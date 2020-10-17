Broadway Rewind: ZORBA Returns to the Stage with Encores!

Today we rewind to 2015...

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2015 for the Encores! revival of Zorba!, which opened on May 6 and ran for seven performances. Directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, Zorba! starred Adam Chanler-Berat, Robert Cuccioli, Elizabeth A. Davis, Santino Fontana, Marin Mazzie, Robert Montano, John Turturro, Carlos Valdes and Zoë Wanamaker.

Zorba! is Joseph Stein, John Kander and Fred Ebb's galvanic re-imagining of Nikos Kazantzakis's best-selling tale of Zorba, a larger than life Greek jack-of-all-trades who "lives every day as if it will be his last" and his friendship with Nikos, a young American student. Life becomes complicated when the men become involved with two women: Zorba with the aging innkeeper Madame Hortense and Nikos with a beautiful widow. Commenting on the story is a Greek chorus-like group, led by The Leader, who begins the play by explaining exactly what "Life Is."

Below, watch watch highlights from the Encores! run.

