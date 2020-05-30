Broadway Rewind: Watch Scenes from NINE with Antonio Banderas, Jane Krakowski and More!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to the first Broadway revival of Nine in 2003. The musical, which ran for 283 performances at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, starred Antonio Banderas, Laura Benanti, Jane Krakowski, Chita Rivera, Mary Beth Peil, Mary Stuart Masterson, and more. Nine focuses on film director Guido Contini, who is dreading his imminent 40th birthday and facing a midlife crisis, which is blocking his creative impulses and entangling him in a web of romantic difficulties in early-1960s Venice.

Watch scenes from the 2003 revival below!

Related Articles