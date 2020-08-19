Broadway Rewind: Sting Sails THE LAST SHIP to Broadway

Today we rewind to 2013!

Today we rewind to 2013, when Sting was preparing to bring The Last Ship to Broadway. The Last Ship played for 105 performances at the Neil Simon Theatre, where it opened on October 26. Directed by Joe Mantello and choreographed by Steven Hoggett, the show starred Michael Esper, Rachel Tucker, Sally Ann Triplett, Jimmy Nail, Aaron Lazar and Collin Kelly-Sordelet.

Life in the English seafaring town of Wallsend has always revolved around the local shipyard, where the hardworking men of this close-knit community construct magnificent vessels with tremendous pride. But Gideon Fletcher dreams of a different future. He sets out to travel the world, leaving his life and his love behind. When Gideon returns home fourteen years later, he finds the shipyard's future in grave danger and his childhood sweetheart engaged to someone else. As the men of Wallsend take their fate into their own hands and build a towering representation of the shared dream that has defined their existence, Gideon realizes that he left behind more than he could have ever imagined.

Below, watch as he is joined by the company to preview songs from the show in a special preview concert!

