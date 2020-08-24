Broadway Rewind: Sebastian Stan & Maggie Grace Bring PICNIC Back to Broadway

Today we rewind to 2013!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2013, for the second Broadway revival of William Inge's Picnic. Directed by Sam Gold, Picnic opened on January 13 at the American Airlines Theatre, where it ran for 49 performances. Picnic starred Ellen Burstyn, Elizabeth Marvel, Sebastian Stan, Maggie Grace, Mare Winningham and Reed Birney.

It's a balmy Labor Day in the American Heartland, and a group of women are preparing for a picnic... but they'll have to lay a lot on the line before they can lay out the checkered cloths. When a handsome young drifter named Hal arrives, his combination of uncouth manners and titillating charm sends the women reeling, especially the beautiful Madge. When Hal is forced out of town, Madge must decide whether their fleeting encounter is worth changing the course of her life.

Below, watch highlights from the show!

