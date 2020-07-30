Broadway Rewind: NEWSIES Carries the Banner Into Bryant Park in 2012!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

July in NYC means just one thing to Broadway fans- the return of Broadway in Bryant Park! Of course, along with Broadway, the series is paused this year, but that doesn't mean that you can't enjoy performances from past seasons.

Today we flashback to 2012, when Newsies performed on the Bryant Park stage. Newsies is a musical based on the 1992 film Newsies, which in turn was inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City. The show, which ran for 1004 performances at the Nederlander Theatre, has music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and a book by Harvey Fierstein.

The original Broadway cast featured Jeremy Jordan (who was replaced by Corey Cott in the video below), Kara Lindsay, Ben Fankhauser, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Capthia Jenkins, John Dossett and more.

Watch below as the company performs "Something to Believe In," "That's Rich," and "Santa Fe" and click here for even more performances from Broadway in Bryant Park.

